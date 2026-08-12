5th GLOBAL SUMMIT ON DIABETES AND ENDOCRINOLOGY

Dear Team,

Greetings!

We are glad to invite you to the 5th Global Summit on Diabetes & Endocrinology (GSD 2027), taking place on July 20–21, 2027 in Paris, France (Hybrid Event).

Theme: Innovations in the Field of Diabetes & Endocrinology Procedures and Treatment

This international summit will bring together diabetes specialists, endocrinologists, researchers, clinicians, academicians, and industry professionals to share knowledge, explore innovations, and build meaningful collaborations.

Full details in our Brochure: https://diabetes.intelliglobalconferences.com/brochure

We invite your organization to participate as a Speaker, Sponsor, Exhibitor, Delegate, or Collaboration Partner and take advantage of valuable networking and brand visibility opportunities.

Speaker & Delegate Benefits

1. Full access to 2-day conference sessions

2. Delegate welcome kit & official badge

3. Abstract publication with DOI

4. Certificates for participation & presentation

5. 16 CPD (Continuing Professional Development) credits

6. Exposure to exhibitions, networking sessions, & refreshments

We look forward to your participation.

Warm Regards,

Amelia Andersson | Program Manager

Email: diabetic@intellimeetings.org

Phone: +1 (470)-916-6880

WhatsApp: +1 (315) 654-9978

Website: https://diabetes.intelliglobalconferences.com/

