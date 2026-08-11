6th World Neuroscience, Neurology and Brain Surgery Summit 2026

Dear Colleague,

Greetings from the Organizing Committee.

We are pleased to invite you to participate in the 6th World Neuroscience, Neurology and Brain Surgery Summit (NEUROSCIENCEUCG), taking place on December 14–15, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with virtual participation available worldwide.

Organized by Utilitarian Conferences Gathering (UCG), this prestigious international hybrid conference will bring together neurosurgeons, neurologists, neuroscientists, clinicians, researchers, academicians, healthcare professionals, industry experts, and students to exchange the latest scientific discoveries, clinical advancements, and innovations in neuroscience, neurology, and brain surgery.

About the Conference

The conference offers an international platform for scientific exchange, interdisciplinary collaboration, and professional networking. The scientific program includes keynote lectures, technical sessions, oral presentations, poster presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and the Young Researchers Forum, providing participants with valuable opportunities to learn from internationally recognized experts and explore emerging trends in neuroscience and neurological healthcare.

Conference Objectives

• Foster scientific and clinical knowledge exchange

• Promote interdisciplinary collaboration

• Showcase global advances in neuroscience and neurology

• Encourage innovation and translational research

• Connect researchers, clinicians, academicians, healthcare professionals, and industry leaders worldwide

Who Should Attend

Neurosurgeons, Neurologists, Neuroscientists, Brain & Spine Surgeons, Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Cognitive Scientists, Neurobiologists, Clinical Researchers, Neuroscience Faculty, Medical Practitioners, Neurorehabilitation Specialists, Neuroimaging Experts, Mental Health Professionals, AI & Digital Healthcare Specialists, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Professionals, Medical Device Manufacturers, Hospital Administrators, Healthcare Executives, Public Health Experts, Professors, Scientists, Postdoctoral Fellows, Graduate & Medical Students, Entrepreneurs, Healthcare Startups, Investors, Directors, Vice Presidents, Senior Managers, and Industry Delegates.

Conference Highlights

• International Keynote Speakers

• Scientific & Technical Sessions

• Oral, Poster & E-Poster Presentations

• Interactive Workshops

• Expert Panel Discussions

• Young Researchers Forum

• Clinical Case Discussions

• Industry Exhibitions

• Global Networking Opportunities

• Participation & Presentation Certificates

Scientific Tracks

The conference will feature comprehensive scientific sessions covering:

Neuroscience • Neurology • Brain Disorders • Cognitive Neuroscience • Neurosurgery • Pain Disorders & Management • Central Nervous System • Pediatric Neurology • Neuro-Oncology & Brain Tumors • Neurophysiology • Cellular Neuroscience • Neuroimmunology • Neuropathology • Neuroimaging • Neurodegenerative Diseases • Neurological Disorders • Sleep Disorders • Stroke • Novel Treatment Strategies • Speech Disorders

Complete Scientific Tracks:https://neuroscience.ucgconferences.com/tracks

CME (Continuing Medical Education)

Focused on medical and clinical education

Includes lectures, workshops & clinical updates

Essential for licensure and professional competence

Visit: https://neuroscience.ucgconferences.com/30-cme-hours

CPD (Continuing Professional Development)

Broader scope including leadership, communication & management

Designed for lifelong learning across healthcare professions

Visit: https://neuroscience.ucgconferences.com/30-cpd-hours

Abstract Submission

Researchers, clinicians, academicians, healthcare professionals, and students are invited to submit their latest research for oral or poster presentation.

Submit your abstract: https://neuroscience.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Conference Benefits

• International scientific networking

• Collaboration with leading researchers and clinicians

• Industry exhibitions and innovation showcases

• Recognition and participation certificates

• Interactive workshops and clinical discussions

• Oral, Poster & E-Poster presentation opportunities

• Academic and research collaborations

• High-level scientific discussions and Q&A sessions

• Access to the latest research, technologies, and clinical innovations

Why Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia?

Kuala Lumpur is one of Asia's leading destinations for international conferences, offering world-class convention facilities, advanced healthcare infrastructure, excellent global connectivity, and a vibrant multicultural environment. Its strategic location and renowned hospitality make it an ideal venue for scientific collaboration and professional networking.

Visa Assistance

Registered Speakers, Delegates, Poster Presenters, Listeners, and Exhibitors will receive assistance with:

• Official invitation letters

• Visa documentation

• Visa application guidance

• Supporting travel documents

Supporting Journal

The Unified Journal of Neuroscience, published by Unified Citation Journals (UCJ), provides an international platform for publishing high-quality research in neuroscience, neurology, brain surgery, neurotechnology, cognitive neuroscience, and related clinical sciences.

Journal: https://ucjournals.com/journal/unified-journal-of-neuroscience

About Utilitarian Conferences Gathering (UCG)

Utilitarian Conferences Gathering (UCG) organizes international conferences, scientific meetings, workshops, exhibitions, and academic events across Medical Sciences, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Business, Food Sciences, and emerging technologies.

Some Important FAQs:

1. When will the conference take place?

The 6th World Neuroscience, Neurology and Brain Surgery Summit (NEUROSCIENCEUCG2026) will be held on December 14–15, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with virtual participation available worldwide.

2. Where will the conference be held?

The conference will be conducted in a hybrid format. Participants may attend in person in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on December 14–15, 2026, or participate virtually from anywhere in the world.

3. How can I register for the NEUROSCIENCEUCG 2026 Conference?

You can register for the conference by completing the online registration form available at:

https://neuroscience.ucgconferences.com/registration

4. How can I submit an abstract?

Authors are invited to submit their abstracts through the Abstract Submission page by following the provided submission guidelines and template. Alternatively, abstracts may be submitted directly to the Conference Secretary via email.

Abstract Submission: https://neuroscience.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

5. Can I present my research without attending the conference in person?

Yes, the conference offers virtual presentation opportunities. Participants who present virtually will receive an official presentation certificate and enjoy the same academic recognition as in-person presenters.

Important Information

Conference: 6th World Neuroscience, Neurology and Brain Surgery Summit (NEUROSCIENCEUCG)

Dates: December 14–15, 2026

Venue: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia & Virtual Participation

Official Website: https://neuroscience.ucgconferences.com/

Registration: https://neuroscience.ucgconferences.com/registration

Abstract Submission: https://neuroscience.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Exhibitors: https://neuroscience.ucgconferences.com/exhibitors

FAQs: https://neuroscience.ucgconferences.com/faq

WhatsApp: +971 55 179 2927

Email: info-ucg@utilitarianconferences.com

_____________

Kind Regards,

Dr. Ava Margan, MD, PhD

Organizer Secretary

6th World Neuroscience, Neurology and Brain Surgery Summit

