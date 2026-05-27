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9in|9out Parent & Baby Expo

9in|9out Parent & Baby Expo

The 9in|9out Parent + Baby Expo brings together expecting and new parents with local support, resources, and education to build the dream team for this exciting time in their life. Whether expecting, a new parent, or already chasing little ones, this day is designed just for you.

What to expect:
- 30+ wellness-based vendors
- Kids activities (kids enter FREE!)
- Wellness-themed swag bags
- Giveaways all day
- Expert-led wellness sessions
… and so much more

Salvation Army Kroc Center
Free general admission; $35 VIP admission
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

9in|9out
9in9outteam@gmail.com
http://9inand9out.com/

Artist Group Info

paige.scala@gmail.com
Salvation Army Kroc Center
2500 Division Ave S
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49507