9in|9out Parent & Baby Expo
9in|9out Parent & Baby Expo
The 9in|9out Parent + Baby Expo brings together expecting and new parents with local support, resources, and education to build the dream team for this exciting time in their life. Whether expecting, a new parent, or already chasing little ones, this day is designed just for you.
What to expect:
- 30+ wellness-based vendors
- Kids activities (kids enter FREE!)
- Wellness-themed swag bags
- Giveaways all day
- Expert-led wellness sessions
… and so much more
Salvation Army Kroc Center
Free general admission; $35 VIP admission
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
9in|9out
9in9outteam@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
paige.scala@gmail.com
Salvation Army Kroc Center
2500 Division Ave SGrand Rapids, Michigan 49507