The 9in|9out Parent + Baby Expo brings together expecting and new parents with local support, resources, and education to build the dream team for this exciting time in their life. Whether expecting, a new parent, or already chasing little ones, this day is designed just for you.

What to expect:

- 30+ wellness-based vendors

- Kids activities (kids enter FREE!)

- Wellness-themed swag bags

- Giveaways all day

- Expert-led wellness sessions

… and so much more

