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A Natural Dye Workshop ~ Bundle Dye at The Joyful Willow

A Natural Dye Workshop ~ Bundle Dye at The Joyful Willow

Join The Natural Dye Co. at The Joyful Willow for a morning of creativity and community! Start your natural dye journey with a simple form of eco-printing -- bundle dyeing. Using an array of natural dyestuffs we will arrange and roll flowers and plants within a silk scarf or cotton bandana and place it above hot steam. The naturally-occurring pigments within the dyestuffs will bind to the textile and create gorgeous dyes and organic patterns. Registration is required; limited supported rates available.

The Joyful Willow
$40 - $90, Sliding Scale
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

The Natural Dye Company
hello@thenaturaldyecompany.com
https://thenaturaldyecompany.square.site/
The Joyful Willow
7200 Dan Hoey Rd, Suite G2
Dexter, Michigan 48103
hello@thenaturaldyecompany.com
https://thenaturaldyecompany.square.site/