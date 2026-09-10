A Natural Dye Workshop ~ Bundle Dye at The Joyful Willow
A Natural Dye Workshop ~ Bundle Dye at The Joyful Willow
Join The Natural Dye Co. at The Joyful Willow for a morning of creativity and community! Start your natural dye journey with a simple form of eco-printing -- bundle dyeing. Using an array of natural dyestuffs we will arrange and roll flowers and plants within a silk scarf or cotton bandana and place it above hot steam. The naturally-occurring pigments within the dyestuffs will bind to the textile and create gorgeous dyes and organic patterns. Registration is required; limited supported rates available.
The Joyful Willow
$40 - $90, Sliding Scale
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Natural Dye Company
hello@thenaturaldyecompany.com
The Joyful Willow
7200 Dan Hoey Rd, Suite G2Dexter, Michigan 48103
hello@thenaturaldyecompany.com