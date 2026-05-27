A Salute to America
A Salute to America
Join us for the SMSO’s annual tribute to America and its steadfast strength with a mixture of patriotic favorites, film scores, and iconic American works. The 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky synchronized to an outstanding fireworks display ends this spectacular celebration! Enhance your event experience by stopping by the instrument petting zoo station for kids, provided courtesy of the Citadel Dance & Music Center. Food trucks and a Bar Tent will be onsite for this event to provide a variety of snacks, meals, and refreshments available for purchase.
Shadowland Pavilion at Silver Beach
Various
08:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra
2699824030
hollie@smso.org
Artist Group Info
hollie@smso.org
Shadowland Pavilion at Silver Beach
101 Broad StSt. Joseph, Michigan 49085
2699824030
boxoffice@smso.org