A Salute to America

Join us for the SMSO’s annual tribute to America and its steadfast strength with a mixture of patriotic favorites, film scores, and iconic American works. The 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky synchronized to an outstanding fireworks display ends this spectacular celebration! Enhance your event experience by stopping by the instrument petting zoo station for kids, provided courtesy of the Citadel Dance & Music Center. Food trucks and a Bar Tent will be onsite for this event to provide a variety of snacks, meals, and refreshments available for purchase.