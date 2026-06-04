Act One Family: Three Little Pigs and Other Tales

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s newest production, Three Little Pigs and Other Tales, presents a fresh and engaging reimagining of three cherished children’s stories—Goldilocks and the Three Bears, The Three Little Pigs, and Billy Goats Gruff. Filled with adventure, humor, and heroism, the story follows a brave raccoon and a clever mouse who are on a journey to collect treasure. Along the way, they unknowingly help the goats, bears, and pigs, preventing disaster—without any of the animals ever encountering a true villain. This imaginative retelling seamlessly interweaves three classic tales into a heartwarming adventure that celebrates friendship and courage.