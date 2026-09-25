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Adult Acting Class: Discover the Actor Within

Adult Acting Class: Discover the Actor Within

This acting class is designed for adults looking to deepen their craft through focused, hands-on training. You’ll explore the technical foundations of acting, voice, movement, focus, and physical awareness, through structured exercises, ensemble work, and scene study. In a supportive, collaborative environment, you’ll strengthen the mind-body connection, take creative risks, and develop the tools needed to perform with confidence, clarity, and presence.

The Inspired Acting Company
$225
Every week through Nov 04, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 08:30 PM
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Event Supported By

The Inspired Acting Company
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org
www.inspiredacting.org
The Inspired Acting Company
1124 E. West Maple Rd.
Walled Lake, Michigan 48390
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org
www.inpsiredacting.org