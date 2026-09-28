Michigan congresswoman pitches bipartisan bill as way to lower child care costs

Michiganders dealing with high energy costs and increasing prices at the grocery store might find some pocketbook relief through the bipartisan Childcare Modernization Act introduced in the U.S. House this summer, says Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet.

The legislation aims to lower some of the bureaucratic hurdles to providing affordable early education.

McDonald Rivet, who represents a mid-Michigan district covering Midland and Flint, discussed ways to lower the burden on child care providers at World of Wonder, an early childhood center in Fenton.

McDonald Rivet said removing red tape isn’t enough.

“Eventually, we have to get to a place where parents can afford childcare,” McDonald Rivet said. “Childcare providers can earn a living wage in order to do it, and then we can fix this growing childcare affordability crisis.”

McDonald Rivet said her own history with running a day care makes this issue important to her.

When I was running a child day care, we cared for 350 kids a day,” she said.

“I had to have three full-time staff members just to process the paperwork, and that process does not work for parents, particularly parents who are parenting a toddler, which is hard and really financially struggling.”

Ann Majchrowski, the director of early childhood programs at World of Wonder, said getting money for things like building maintenance and office staff would be a huge help.

“I would love to actually get a reimbursement that covers the entire childcare cost,” Majchrowski said.

Despite the Childcare Modernization Act having Democratic and Republican support, the slow political process in Washington D.C. is keeping it from getting passed.

McDonald Rivet said the U.S. House should not be in recess, and should be working on ways to lower the cost of diesel fuel and putting guardrails on artificial intelligence.

“The speaker has canceled weeks of session, and the House isn't likely to come back until after the election. And frankly, it's just ridiculous,” McDonald Rivet.

Earlier this month, Speaker of the U.S. House Mike Johnson put the chamber into recess so lawmakers could go back to their districts to campaign.

Still, McDonald Rivet said she’s hopeful something can happen after the election.

“I think that lame duck can get a little wild, but I certainly would like to see that happen.”