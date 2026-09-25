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Adult Improv Class: Play with Confidence

Adult Improv Class: Play with Confidence

This improv class is designed for anyone who wants to sharpen their spontaneity, creativity, and collaborative skills. Through dynamic exercises, games, and unscripted performance, you’ll strengthen your ability to think on your feet, listen deeply, and respond with clarity and presence. In a supportive, ensemble-driven environment, you’ll build confidence, enhance your instincts, and discover the thrill and freedom of creating in the moment.

The Inspired Acting Company
$225
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM, every day through Nov 30, 2026.
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Event Supported By

The Inspired Acting Company
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org
www.inspiredacting.org
The Inspired Acting Company
1124 E. West Maple Rd.
Walled Lake, Michigan 48390
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org
www.inpsiredacting.org