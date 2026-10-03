Ali Wong Live comes to DeVos Performance Hall on March 23, 2027 at 7:00PM.

Ali Wong is an Emmy award-winning actress, comedian, writer, and producer known for her breakout Netflix stand-up specials “Baby Cobra,” “Hard Knock Wife,” and the Emmy-nominated “Don Wong.” She released her fourth and latest Netflix comedy special, “Ali Wong: Single Lady” in 2024, which earned her Emmy, Golden Globe, Grammy, Critics Choice and Directors Guild award nominations. Next up, Ali will lend her voice as the lead in the Netflix animated movie STEPS, which will be released on November 20th, 2026.

In Spring 2023, Wong starred in and executive produced the Netflix and A24 dark comedy “Beef” opposite Steven Yeun. The series premiered in April 2023 to widespread acclaim, receiving 8 Emmy Awards and 13 nominations. Wong’s performance as Amy Lau earned her the Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for “Best Actress in a Limited Series.” For her acting work, she also won the Gotham and Independent Spirit Awards. “Beef” received that year’s Emmy and Critics Choice Awards for “Best Limited Series,” won each of its nominated categories at the Golden Globes, and was honored by the American Film Institute in their Top Television Programs Of The Year. This year, “Beef” returned for a second season, as an anthology series. Wong remained involved with the series as an executive producer.

In 2025, Wong directed Frankie Quiñones' Hulu stand-up comedy special “Damn That's Crazy.” In 2024, Wong executive produced the Netflix animated series, “Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld”, in which she stars opposite Lucy Liu and Bowen Yang. The animated action series was released on December 5, 2024 and follows a Chinese-American teenager with supernatural powers who is hunted by forces from the underworld. In 2023, Wong embarked on her cross-country stand-up tour ALI WONG: LIVE, which will run through 2027.

In 2019, Wong co-wrote and starred in the romantic comedy ALWAYS BE MY MAYBE, alongside Randall Park. She also executive produced and voiced the lead in the offbeat and zany animated sitcom “Tuca and Bertie” and directed Sheng Wang’s 2022 comedy special “Sweet and Juicy.” In 2019, Wong released her New York Times bestselling autobiographical book, “Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life.” The book features heartfelt and hilarious letters addressed to her daughters’ future selves.

Tickets on sale now!