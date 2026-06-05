Althea Rene (Phil Denny's Urban Suite)

The Urban Suite Jazz Series — formerly known as the beloved Gallery Suite Jazz Series at La Fille Gallery — returns with the same intimate atmosphere, sophisticated energy, and unforgettable live music experience audiences have come to love. Curated and hosted by Lansing’s own 2x Billboard #1 smooth jazz saxophonist Phil Denny, the series continues its tradition of bringing nationally acclaimed contemporary jazz artists to an up-close and engaging setting where every performance feels personal, vibrant, and electric. This special evening features the incredible Althea Rene, one of the most celebrated flute players in contemporary jazz. Known for her soulful sound, smooth grooves, and captivating stage presence, Althea Rene blends jazz, R&B, funk, and soul into a performance that is both uplifting and deeply moving. Combined with Phil Denny’s signature smooth jazz style and masterful musicianship, audiences can expect an evening filled with rich melodies, infectious rhythms, and pure musical chemistry. Whether you’re a longtime smooth jazz fan or simply looking for a classy night out with exceptional live music, the Urban Suite Jazz Series delivers the perfect blend of elegance, energy, and connection. Come experience an evening where world-class musicianship meets intimate vibes, creating the kind of night you’ll be talking about long after the final encore. Friday, June 19 Doors Open at 7:00 PM Show Starts at 8:00 PM