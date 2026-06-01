Americana Revue Duet
Americana Revue Duet
Join us in Swartz Creek, MI for an afternoon of stories, songs, and humor.
Americana Revue Duet Thursday, June 11 @ 1:30 PM
Perkins Senior Center – Swartz Creek, MI
Featuring Dan Ripke and Grammy Award-winning harmonica master Peter Madcat Ruth, this duet performance brings together folk, blues, country, and early rock & roll in a lively, story-driven show.
Every performance is a little different—come be part of the journey.
https://ripkestudio.com/shows
Swartz Creek-Perkins Senior Center
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Genesee District Library
810-230-9613
kflynn@thegdl.org
Artist Group Info
Dan Ripke
ripkestudio@gmail.com
Swartz Creek-Perkins Senior Center
8095 Civic DrSwartz Creek, Michigan 48473
810-230-9613
kflynn@thegdl.org