Join us in Swartz Creek, MI for an afternoon of stories, songs, and humor.

Americana Revue Duet Thursday, June 11 @ 1:30 PM

Perkins Senior Center – Swartz Creek, MI

Featuring Dan Ripke and Grammy Award-winning harmonica master Peter Madcat Ruth, this duet performance brings together folk, blues, country, and early rock & roll in a lively, story-driven show.

Every performance is a little different—come be part of the journey.

https://ripkestudio.com/shows

