Ana Gasteyer: Sugar & Booze Holiday Spectacular

Ana Gasteyer is a celebrated musician, comedian, and actor known for her dynamic and versatile career across music, television, and Broadway. A natural performer with a powerhouse voice, she has captivated audiences for decades with her wit, warmth, and extraordinary talent.

Every holiday, Ana delights fans nationwide with her cheeky holiday tour featuring tunes from her critically acclaimed album, Sugar & Booze. The retro-inspired album, which reached the Billboard Jazz Top 5, was called “an uproarious homage to Christmas albums of old” by Billboard. Both playful and soulful, the album showcases her formidable vocal chops and earned rave reviews from critics, with the Los Angeles Times noting, “’Were Frank, Dino, or Sammy still with us, any or all would pounce on the delightfully swaggering title track.”

A seasoned Broadway veteran, Ana has dazzled on stage in productions such as Wicked (as Elphaba), The Threepenny Opera, and the 2024 Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress. Her additional stage credits include originating the role of Debra in the Tony Award® winning Kimberly Akimbo at Manhattan Theatre Club and portraying Miss Hannigan in a sold-out production of Annie at the Hollywood Bowl.

Whether she's belting out a holiday classic, commanding the Broadway stage, or delivering biting satire on screen, Ana Gasteyer continues to charm audiences with her extraordinary range and undeniable talent.