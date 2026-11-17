Roman art is typically known for its lifelike white marble statues, but ancient artists also played with color, pattern, and shape in ways that feel surprisingly modern.

Curated by Nicola Barham, this special exhibition at the Kelsey Museum of Archaeology looks beyond naturalism to reveal Roman art that today might be called “abstract.” Visitors will see ancient objects with interlocking forms, bright geometric designs, stylized animals, and experimental explorations of space and depth. Highlights include a sarcophagus with rows of waving lines, colorful millefiori glass, and mosaics once set into the floors of Roman villas. Bringing together works from the Kelsey Museum and other US collections, this exhibition shows that the visual world of ancient Rome was far more varied than we often imagine.

“Ancient Abstractions: Roman Visual Trends Beyond Naturalism” is on view until February 28, 2027, during regular museum hours (Tue–Fri, 10 AM–4 PM; Sat–Sun, 11 AM–4 PM).