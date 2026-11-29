Monday marks five years since the Oxford High School shooting.

The shooting has deeply affected the community and led to changes to Michigan gun laws.

On November 30, 2021, the then 15-year-old shooter opened fire in a hallway at Oxford High School. Four students — Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, Justin Shilling, 17 and Hana St. Juliana, 14) died. Seven other people, including a teacher, were wounded.

The teenage gunman used a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun his father purchased for him four days before the shooting.

The shooter is currently serving life in prison, though his attorneys have tried to change the conditions of his sentence. His parents were convicted on involuntary manslaughter charges.

In the wake of the 2021 Oxford school shooting, the Michigan Legislature enacted new gun laws, including mandating firearm storage requirements for homes with minor children.

In remembrance of the shooting, schools in Oxford are closed Monday.

At 12:51 Monday afternoon, Oxford residents will observe a moment of silence. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m.

In the five years since the shooting, students, parents, teachers and school officials have dealt with the slow process of recovery.

Among them is Emma Trush, who was a senior at Oxford High School at the time of the 2021 shooting.

Now, she is a special education teacher in the Oxford Community Schools district.

“I can’t let this stop me. I am a people helper,” Trush told the Michigan Education Association. “To the day I die, I want to help people.”