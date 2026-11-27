As I write this days before The Game, I have no idea whether the result this coming Saturday will hasten the firing of Ryan Day or Kyle Whittingham (or both). But we all know what the nostalgically passionate fan-bases desire — and they just might be willing to acquiesce to AI in order to get it.

Note: AI was used in creating this cartoon to satirize AI (among other things). Sometimes these kinds of incongruities are unavoidable.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.