Auchter's Art: Political pundit

Forgive me if I dwell on the midterm election for a bit longer. Obviously it was a big deal. And part of the reason it was such a big deal is that a significant number of us seemed to have voted for what was genuinely important to us and not for some strategic outcome. That is, we voted as voters and not as political pundits.

I take this is a hopeful sign that we can think beyond what chattering talking heads on TV and social media are constantly serving up. Next step: our elected officials following through on what we voted for. Put me down for "cautiously optimistic" on that.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.