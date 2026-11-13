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Auchter's Art: Political pundit

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published November 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
A four-panel political cartoon satirizing partisan media commentary. At a meeting for "Political Pundits Inc.," a boss instructs his team to frame every post-election topic as a partisan "us against them" battle. When one pundit suggests focusing on real solutions and the merit of ideas instead, his coworkers glare silently before he is literally kicked out of the building.
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
A significant number of us seemed to have voted for what was genuinely important to us and not for some strategic outcome. That is, we voted as voters and not as political pundits.

Forgive me if I dwell on the midterm election for a bit longer. Obviously it was a big deal. And part of the reason it was such a big deal is that a significant number of us seemed to have voted for what was genuinely important to us and not for some strategic outcome. That is, we voted as voters and not as political pundits.

I take this is a hopeful sign that we can think beyond what chattering talking heads on TV and social media are constantly serving up. Next step: our elected officials following through on what we voted for. Put me down for "cautiously optimistic" on that.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchter2026 Midterm Election
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
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