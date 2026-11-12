Ann Arbor residents invited to weigh in on city's extensive parks system

The City of Ann Arbor is asking residents for feedback about its extensive park system, as part of the process for developing a new strategic plan.

Parks and Recreation Director Josh Landefeld said Ann Arbor has twice the number of parks as an average city its size. But he says needs are always changing, especially now, as the city rezones itself to accommodate more housing.

"Are we meeting the needs that are out there, are we meeting the wants that are out there," he asked. "And how do Ann Arbor parks continue to provide positive experiences, consistent experiences for those that are moving into those new spaces or those new zoning areas."

Landefeld said city parks are held in perpetuity for residents, so any decision to sell parkland, or swap a park for parkland somewhere else, would have to be approved by voters.

The city is holding two workshops this week for residents to weigh in. The first is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Ann Arbor District Library, 343 S 5th Ave., and the other is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Ice Arena, 2150 Jackson Ave.

Residents can also respond to an online survey.

Ann Arbor spends about $20 million a year on its parks. That includes an $8.5 million parks millage, $6 million in user fees, and $6 million from the city's general fund.