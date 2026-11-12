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Gov. Gretchen Whitmer heads to Germany for investment trip

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published November 12, 2026 at 4:11 PM EST
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, (D-MI) (file photo)
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, (D-MI) (file photo)

Michigan’s outgoing governor is spending the next few days on a trade mission to Germany.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is making her second trade mission to Germany this year.

“Michigan is open for business, and we've continued to go anywhere and compete with everyone to bring good-paying jobs and investments back home,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Germany has been a critical partner in Michigan's economic success, with companies investing billions in our state, creating jobs, and helping us lead the future of manufacturing and innovation.”

Whitmer and others on the investment mission plan to tour Europe's largest combined electronics design and manufacturing event. They will also meet with business leaders and government officials “to advance opportunities for economic collaboration.”

During her final year in office, Whitmer has undertaken similar trade missions to Italy, Switzerland, and South Korea.

Whitmer will be leaving the governor’s office in less than two months. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will take her place.
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Economy tradegretchen whitmergermany trade mission
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
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