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Jocelyn Benson lays out priorities as she prepares to lead Michigan’s new Democratic trifecta

Michigan Public | By Adam Yahya Rayes
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:42 PM EST
Two women and a young girl stand at a podium bearing a purple sign reading “Governor-Elect Benson.” One woman stands to the left of the podium smiling with her hands clasped, wearing a gray leather jacket and black pants. The other woman stands at the microphone holding the young girl, who leans toward the mic. An American flag and a Michigan state flag are visible behind them.
Adam Yahya Rayes
/
Michigan Public
"Kids and their future will be a central part of my vision for our state as a mom," Governor-Elect Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday. "And so you will continue to see us amplifying the needs for our young people in the state, making sure they are protected, safe and above all, have an opportunity to thrive in whatever they want to do."

Three things are at the top of Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson’s priority list as she prepares to take Michigan’s top office in January: unity, economic growth, and public schools.

“Today, we will begin identifying where we can deliver quick relief in the early days of our new term, beginning with the bills families feel every month,” Benson said in a post-election news conference Wednesday, one day after defeating Republican John James. “Together, we will deliver on our plans to create well-paying jobs in the state, strengthen Michigan's workforce, and make sure every kid is college or career ready when they graduate any public school in the state.”

Democrats won back control of Michigan’s House and Senate in the November election, with clear majorities in both chambers. 

Benson’s running mate, Grand Rapids Democrat Winnie Brinks, is the current Michigan Senate majority leader. There’s been a lot of friction between her chamber and the Republican-led House, but Brinks said she still sees a path to a “productive” last few months of this legislative session

“Real progress doesn't come from one office or one party alone. It comes when people sit down at the same table and focus on what works for the families that we serve,” Brinks said. “I'm ready to partner with anyone in either party in either chamber to get things done for Michigan and turn Governor-Elect Benson's agenda into real results for people.”

Benson said she looks to move past the “hateful rhetoric in this election” and is willing to work with Republicans at all levels of government. Her predecessor, Gretchen Whitmer, has had an unusually cordial relationship with Republican President Donald Trump in his second term.

“I will work with anyone to provide relief for the people of Michigan, including President Trump and the federal government,” Benson said. “If we can work together to protect the people of Michigan from the harm that these tariffs have caused, I would love to and I'm open to that.”

Benson reiterated her commitment to opening up the office to Freedom of Information Act requests. State law shields the governor from those requests, but Benson said she plans to willingly open her office to requests.

Benson said her campaign will release more details about her transition team and plans for the first 100 days in office in the coming weeks.
Tags
Politics & Government 2026 Midterm ElectionJocelyn BensonWinnie BrinksDemocratic Partyhouse flipmichigan governor's race
Adam Yahya Rayes
Large sets of numbers add up to peoples’ stories. As Michigan Public’s Data Reporter, Adam Yahya Rayes seeks to sift through noisy digits to put the individuals and policies that make up our communities into perspective.
See stories by Adam Yahya Rayes
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