Sean McCann defeats incumbent Congressman Bill Huizenga in 4th District

Democrat Sean McCann defeated incumbent Republican Bill Huizenga.

The district, which includes Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and parts of the lakeshore, has long been held by Republicans. At 9 a.m., McCann posted a message on X, thanking voters for their support.

"I am honored and humbled that the people of Southwest Michigan have put their trust in me to represent and serve this amazing district," McCann posted.

Huizenga has held the seat since 2010, surviving a redistricting that changed the borders of the district to include Kalamazoo.

McCann has represented Michigan’s 20th state senate district since 2018.

