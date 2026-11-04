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Sean McCann defeats incumbent Congressman Bill Huizenga in 4th District

Michigan Public | By Dustin Dwyer
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:20 PM EST
A monochromatic photo of Sean McCann is in front of a blue to purple gradient background. To the right is the Michigan Public Results banner. Underneath the banner are the words " Sean McCann" and "4th Congressional District Race."
Kalloli Bhatt
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Democrat Sean McCann defeated incumbent Republican Bill Huizenga.

The district, which includes Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and parts of the lakeshore, has long been held by Republicans. At 9 a.m., McCann posted a message on X, thanking voters for their support.

"I am honored and humbled that the people of Southwest Michigan have put their trust in me to represent and serve this amazing district," McCann posted.

Huizenga has held the seat since 2010, surviving a redistricting that changed the borders of the district to include Kalamazoo.

McCann has represented Michigan’s 20th state senate district since 2018.
Tags
Politics & Government 2026 Midterm ElectionhuizengaBill Huizengasean mccann4th congressional district
Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Public’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Public since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
See stories by Dustin Dwyer
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