McCann declares victory in close race for Michigan's 4th Congressional district.

Democrat Sean McCann is claiming victory in a tight race for Michigan's 4th Congressional district.

On Wednesday morning, with 95% of the vote reported, McCann held a slim advantage against Republican incumbent Bill Huizenga. The district, which includes Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and parts of the lakeshore, has long been held by Republicans.

As of 9 a.m., the Associated Press had not yet called the race for McCann but he posted a message on X, thanking voters for their support.

My Statement on the results in Michigan 4th congressional district: pic.twitter.com/WFHvINGLdI — Sean McCann 🇺🇸 (@SeanAMcCann) November 4, 2026

"I am honored and humbled that the people of Southwest Michigan have put their trust in me to represent and serve this amazing district," McCann posted.

Huizenga has held the seat since 2010, surviving a redistricting that changed the borders of the district to include Kalamazoo.

McCann has represented Michigan’s 20th state senate district since 2018.

