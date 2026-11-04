© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

McCann declares victory in close race for Michigan's 4th Congressional district.

Michigan Public | By Dustin Dwyer
Published November 4, 2026 at 9:48 AM EST
Sean McCann sits in the center of a wood table. On either side are people.
Sean McCann for Congress

Democrat Sean McCann is claiming victory in a tight race for Michigan's 4th Congressional district.

On Wednesday morning, with 95% of the vote reported, McCann held a slim advantage against Republican incumbent Bill Huizenga. The district, which includes Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and parts of the lakeshore, has long been held by Republicans.

As of 9 a.m., the Associated Press had not yet called the race for McCann but he posted a message on X, thanking voters for their support.

"I am honored and humbled that the people of Southwest Michigan have put their trust in me to represent and serve this amazing district," McCann posted.

Huizenga has held the seat since 2010, surviving a redistricting that changed the borders of the district to include Kalamazoo.

McCann has represented Michigan’s 20th state senate district since 2018.
Tags
Politics & Government 4th congressional districtBill Huizengasean mccannKalamazooHollandBattle Creek
Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Public’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Public since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
See stories by Dustin Dwyer
We need your support donation button
Related Content