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Democrat Joseph McClusky flips Michigan 86th House District

Michigan Public | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published November 4, 2026 at 5:41 AM EST
Democrat Joseph McClusky celebrates his victory in the 86th state house district in downtown Holland.
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
Michigan Public
Democrat Joseph McClusky celebrates his victory in the 86th state house district in downtown Holland.

Democratic challenger Joseph McClusky has flipped a state House district in West Michigan in an area that's regularly elected republican representatives for decades. The 86th state House District covers Holland and parts of Allegan and Ottawa counties.

Inside an Irish pub in downtown Holland, 29-year-old McClusky thanked a small crowd of supporters, family and friends for their role in his win over Republican incumbent Nancy DeBoer.

DeBoer, a former Holland mayor, was elected to the seat back in 2022 after defeating Democrat Larry Jackson — whose campaign was managed by McClusky.

“We've talked about the road to the majority goes through Holland, Michigan, and some people laughed at that," he said. "But you know what? I got the call from the next speaker of the House that this was the 56th seat — the majority-making seat."

The Hope College graduate ran a campaign on lowering costs of living and holding government accountable. During his victory speech McClusky said he’s looking forward to both the state House and Senate having a Democratic majority.

"We aren't just going to win power, we're going to use power to make your lives better — that is what government should be about," he said.

The 86th House District includes a significant Latino community, which represents a swing vote that could be key to Democrats keeping — or losing — control of the legislature in the next election.

Tags
Politics & Government 2026 Midterm Electionmichigan house of representatives
Michelle Jokisch Polo
Michelle Jokisch Polo is a producer for Stateside. She joins us from WKAR in Lansing, where she reported in both English and Spanish on a range of topics, including politics, healthcare access and criminal justice.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
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