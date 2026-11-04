Democrat Joseph McClusky flips Michigan 86th House District

Democratic challenger Joseph McClusky has flipped a state House district in West Michigan in an area that's regularly elected republican representatives for decades. The 86th state House District covers Holland and parts of Allegan and Ottawa counties.

Inside an Irish pub in downtown Holland, 29-year-old McClusky thanked a small crowd of supporters, family and friends for their role in his win over Republican incumbent Nancy DeBoer.

DeBoer, a former Holland mayor, was elected to the seat back in 2022 after defeating Democrat Larry Jackson — whose campaign was managed by McClusky.

“We've talked about the road to the majority goes through Holland, Michigan, and some people laughed at that," he said. "But you know what? I got the call from the next speaker of the House that this was the 56th seat — the majority-making seat."

The Hope College graduate ran a campaign on lowering costs of living and holding government accountable. During his victory speech McClusky said he’s looking forward to both the state House and Senate having a Democratic majority.

"We aren't just going to win power, we're going to use power to make your lives better — that is what government should be about," he said.

The 86th House District includes a significant Latino community, which represents a swing vote that could be key to Democrats keeping — or losing — control of the legislature in the next election.

