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Jocelyn Benson defeats John James in Michigan governor's race

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:50 AM EST
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson gives her victory speech on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 at Hudson's Detroit.
Colin Jackson
/
Michigan Public Radio Network
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson gives her victory speech on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 at Hudson's Detroit.

Democrat Jocelyn Benson wins Michigan's midterm election race for governor, defeating Republican John James. The victory by Benson, Michigan’s secretary of state, means the governor’s office will remain under Democratic control in the swing state.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was barred from running again by term limits. Benson served as Michigan’s chief elections administrator in the 2020 and 2024 elections. She gained national recognition for defending the results of the 2020 election when they were repeatedly questioned by President Donald Trump and his allies after he lost the state to Joe Biden. The Associated Press declared Benson the winner at 1:45 a.m. EST.
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Politics & Government 2026 Midterm Electionmichigan governor's raceJocelyn BensonJohn James
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