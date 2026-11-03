Proposal 1 for constitutional convention fails in Michigan

Proposal 1 on this year's ballot did not pass.

As of 9:50 p.m. Tuesday night, more than 75% of Michigan voters said 'no' to Proposal 1 with 15% of precincts reporting in the 2026 midterm election.

Michiganders are asked about a Constitutional Convention every 16 years, but only during midterm elections.

While voters have rejected the proposition every time it's been asked since the 1963 Constitution, approval for the measure has increased.