How Michigan voters feel about a Constitutional Convention

Proposal One will ask you whether you want the state to hold a constitutional convention . The question automatically makes the November ballot every 16 years. And each of the three times it’s been asked previously voters have rejected a Con-Con. But, there’s some new eye-opening polling about just how voters are thinking about a constitutional convention in the year 2026. Pollster Richard Czuba, founder of Glengariff Group, joins It’s Just Politics .

Plus, gas prices in Michigan have hit a 2026 record high and that’s leading U.S. Senate candidates Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed to call for a suspension of the gas tax. Bridge Michigan’s Lauren Gibbons explains.

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