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It's Just Politics

How Michigan voters feel about a Constitutional Convention

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published September 23, 2026 at 1:15 PM EDT
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Graphic showing a person placing a ballot featuring an image of the Michigan State Capitol into a ballot box. Text reads “Constitutional Convention Polling,” with the It’s Just Politics logo in the upper right corner.
Kalloli Bhatt
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Canva

Proposal One will ask you whether you want the state to hold a constitutional convention. The question automatically makes the November ballot every 16 years. And each of the three times it’s been asked previously voters have rejected a Con-Con. But, there’s some new eye-opening polling about just how voters are thinking about a constitutional convention in the year 2026. Pollster Richard Czuba, founder of Glengariff Group, joins It’s Just Politics.

Plus, gas prices in Michigan have hit a 2026 record high and that’s leading U.S. Senate candidates Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed to call for a suspension of the gas tax. Bridge Michigan’s Lauren Gibbons explains.

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It's Just Politics Con-Con2026 Midterm ElectionMichigan gas pricesgasgas taxesIt's Just Politics
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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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