The Democratic and Republican Party Chairs look ahead to Election 2026

Absentee ballots begin going out next week in Michigan, so what better time to check in with the Chairs of the Michigan Republican and Democratic Parties about where things stand with 48 days before the November election. Democratic Chairman Curtis Hertel and Republican Chairman Jim Runestad join It’s Just Politics to talk about President Trump’s liabilities, Michigan’s toss-up districts, and what worries them most heading into November.

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