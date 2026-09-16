© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Just Politics

The Democratic and Republican Party Chairs look ahead to Election 2026

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published September 16, 2026 at 12:56 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
On the left is a monochromatic photo of Curtis Hertel. On the right is a monochromatic photo of Jim Runestad. At the bottom is an opaque, semi-circle with the words "Party Chairs in chairs". In the top right corner is the It's Just Politics logo.
Kalloli Bhatt
/
Canva

Absentee ballots begin going out next week in Michigan, so what better time to check in with the Chairs of the Michigan Republican and Democratic Parties about where things stand with 48 days before the November election. Democratic Chairman Curtis Hertel and Republican Chairman Jim Runestad join It’s Just Politics to talk about President Trump’s liabilities, Michigan’s toss-up districts, and what worries them most heading into November.

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!

Tags
It's Just Politics It's Just Politics2026 Midterm ElectionrepublicansRepublican PartyMichigan Republican PartyMichigan Democratic PartyDemocratic Partydemocrats
Stay Connected
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Latest Episodes
We need your support donation button