Inside Lansing, from someone who’s seen it all

This week we’re going to do something a little bit different - instead of talking about a certain political race or a significant piece of legislation, we’re going to talk to a reporter who’s been covering it all for half a century.

John Lindstrom is the former publisher of Gongwer News Service in Lansing. He’s retired now, but he started his career as a student beat reporter, and spent a few years covering the intersection of business and policy with Crain’s Detroit Business. But the vast majority of his career was with Gongwer.

Gongwer is basically the paper of record for all things state politics. It’s the industry news ready by lawmakers, journalists and lobbyists alike to stay in touch with what’s happening at the state Capitol.

And it’s in part because of John’s leadership at Gongwer that he was inducted recently into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame.

Because John spent so many years covering the state Capitol - and a half dozen governors - we asked him to come talk about his long career and how Lansing has changed along the way.

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