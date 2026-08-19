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It's Just Politics

Inside Lansing, from someone who’s seen it all

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published August 19, 2026 at 1:23 PM EDT
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A photo of the state Capitol building, with a grey background. In the bottom right corner is a semi-opaque, semi-circle with the words "A capital career." In the top right corner is the It's Just Politics logo.
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This week we’re going to do something a little bit different - instead of talking about a certain political race or a significant piece of legislation, we’re going to talk to a reporter who’s been covering it all for half a century.

John Lindstrom is the former publisher of Gongwer News Service in Lansing. He’s retired now, but he started his career as a student beat reporter, and spent a few years covering the intersection of business and policy with Crain’s Detroit Business. But the vast majority of his career was with Gongwer.

Gongwer is basically the paper of record for all things state politics. It’s the industry news ready by lawmakers, journalists and lobbyists alike to stay in touch with what’s happening at the state Capitol.

And it’s in part because of John’s leadership at Gongwer that he was inducted recently into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame.

Because John spent so many years covering the state Capitol - and a half dozen governors - we asked him to come talk about his long career and how Lansing has changed along the way.

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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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