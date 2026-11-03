Michigan General Election Results 2026

Follow the latest Michigan election results for 2026 after polls close tonight across the state. See live vote totals and where candidates stand in their respective races, including Michigan governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state Legislature, and other statewide offices.

Polls close at 8 p.m. across Michigan. Four Upper Peninsula counties - Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, and Menominee counties - are in Central Time, meaning their polls will close at 9 p.m. Eastern.

For live updates from Michigan Public reporters across the state, visit michiganpublic.org/election starting this evening.

Live Michigan midterm election results