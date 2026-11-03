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Michigan General Election Results 2026

Michigan Public | By Kalloli Bhatt
Published November 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
An election results graphic with a blue-to-red gradient background and a thin white border. Within the border, large white text reads “NOVEMBER MIDTERM,” with the Michigan Public logo and “ELECTION 2026 RESULTS” displayed in a white banner above.

Follow the latest Michigan election results for 2026 after polls close tonight across the state. See live vote totals and where candidates stand in their respective races, including Michigan governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state Legislature, and other statewide offices.

Polls close at 8 p.m. across Michigan. Four Upper Peninsula counties - Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, and Menominee counties - are in Central Time, meaning their polls will close at 9 p.m. Eastern.

For live updates from Michigan Public reporters across the state, visit michiganpublic.org/election starting this evening.

Live Michigan midterm election results
Tags
Politics & Government 2026 Midterm ElectionMike RogersAbdul El-SayedJocelyn BensonJohn Jamesmichigan governor's racegubernatorial electionMichigan Secretary of State RaceMichigan Attorney General's RaceMichigan Supreme Courtsupreme courtstate supreme court10th congressional district7th congressional district
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Digital Content Producer. She helps develop and manage digital and social content across the station's platforms.
See stories by Kalloli Bhatt
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