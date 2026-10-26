November Midterm Election Master Guide 2026

This is your one-stop shop for all the information you need before voting in the Michigan primary election on November 3, 2026.

Check this page again closer to Election Day for more candidate interviews and comparisons as they publish.

Voting in Michigan

Am I registered to vote?

Check if you’re registered to vote by clicking this link and submitting your information. At the top, you can see whether you’re registered to vote.

If you’re not registered to vote, you must register in-person by visiting your local clerk’s office or a satellite location with proof of residency documentation.

You can register to vote and vote on the same day.

For more information on eligibility requirements, how to register to vote, or updating your registration, visit this website.

Where is my polling place?

The same website where you checked your voter registration status also tells you where your polling location is and lists early voting locations and times.

Can I still get an absentee ballot?

At the time of publication, with Election Day a little more than a week away, you can still register to get an absentee ballot. However, for all methods of voting, it's recommended that you sign up at least 15 days before the election in order to allow ample time for the ballot to reach you and for it to be returned.

If you choose to register for an absentee ballot online, you have until 5 p.m. the Friday before Election Day to submit your request.

If you choose to register for an absentee ballot by mail, your request must reach your local clerk by 5 p.m. the Friday before Election Day.

If you choose to register for an absentee ballot in-person, you have until 4 p.m. the day before the election to submit your request to your clerk’s office. If you are not registered to vote or need to update your registration, you have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to visit your clerk’s office, register (or update your registration), request an absentee ballot, and submit it on-site.

Michigan candidates and their stances

Which races are Michigan Public watching?

We will post results on the gubernatorial, U.S. Senate, Michigan Supreme Court, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and the 7th and 10th Congressional District races.

We are also watching the outcomes for Proposals 1 & 2.

Has Michigan Public interviewed candidates?

Yes. Below are the interviews.

I’d like a direct comparison of candidates and stances. Do you have that?

Also yes.

Where can I find more election information and results on your website?