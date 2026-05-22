Michigan Attorney General's Race

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Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd won the endorsement for Michigan attorney general and Macomb County Clerk Tony Forlini won the Michigan secretary of state endorsement.
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Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd is running for the Republican nomination for state attorney general. He says his decades of experience will set him apart.
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Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit is running for Michigan attorney general, highlighting his record on workers’ rights. Student activists question his progressive credentials.