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Where Michigan’s 2026 governor candidates stand on key issues

Michigan Public | By Stateside Staff,
Adam Yahya Rayes
Published October 26, 2026 at 3:32 PM EDT
An “Election 2026” graphic headlined “Michigan’s Gubernatorial Race.” Five black-and-white candidate photos are arranged in a row: from left, a woman with long blonde hair smiling; a man with glasses; a woman with short dark hair and glasses smiling; an older man wearing a baseball cap with a beard; and a younger man in a suit and tie smiling.
Kalloli Bhatt/Michigan Public
Five candidates are on the ballot for the 2026 Michigan governor’s race, including (right to left) Jocelyn Benson (Democrat), Doug Campbell (Green Party), Donna Brandenburg (U.S. Taxpayers Party), Anthony Hudson (Libertarian Party*) and John James (Republican).

Michigan’s top political office is up for grabs in the 2026 midterm election. Current Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) is term-limited and five candidates are on the ballot to replace her.

The person who wins this race has an opportunity to direct the state’s response to many issues Michiganders face today. They’ll work with (or against) the state Legislature to pass laws or budgets, hire state agency leaders to carry out their goals, and play a key role in the state’s relationship with federal leaders.

Michigan Public requested interviews with each candidate. Only one, Republican John James, did not accept. Here’s what each had to say about how they would address issues Michiganders face.

Like the rest of the country (and many parts of the world), Michiganders are feeling the squeeze as prices rise and wages fail to keep up.

The rising prices partly stem from national and international issues that may be out of the governor’s control. But there are still things a governor can do to ease the difficulties people face in making ends meet.

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Get the facts about rising costs:

Data centers have quickly become a big deal in Michigan. People, companies and officials across the state have been embroiled in bitter debates over where they get built.

The next governor will likely have the opportunity to dramatically change Michigan's approach — or continue the current path.

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Get the facts about data centers:

Across a number of polls, Michiganders say that threats to democracy are among the issues top of mind when they vote. As Michigan’s chief executive, the next governor will have an opportunity to decide which threats to highlight — and how they’ll work with other elected officials to address those threats, real or imagined.

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Tags
Politics & Government 2026 Midterm ElectionJocelyn BensonJohn JamesData CenterInflationdemocracy
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Adam Yahya Rayes
Large sets of numbers add up to peoples’ stories. As Michigan Public’s Data Reporter, Adam Yahya Rayes seeks to sift through noisy digits to put the individuals and policies that make up our communities into perspective.
See stories by Adam Yahya Rayes
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