Here are the Michigan 'I Voted' stickers you'll find at the polls

Polls will open across Michigan on Nov. 3 for the 2026 midterm election.

With that comes the opportunity to snag a special "I Voted" sticker, designed by students across the state, to display your civic participation.

Michigan’s “I Voted” sticker contest started during the 2024 election at the advice of Michigan’s Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force. Its results quickly went viral, in part due to the artistic skills of the then-12-year-old Jane Hynous, who drew an iconic sticker featuring a werewolf ripping its shirt off in front of the American flag.

This year’s contest received four times as many submissions as in 2024. The winners, like those of 2024, were chosen in an online vote that selected three winners each from three categories: Elementary/Middle School, High School, and General contestants.

Here are the options you’ll find at the polls this year.

Michigan 'I Voted' stickers 2026

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The winning designs vary in artistic style and thematic intent, but generally pay homage to aspects of Michigan life and culture, such as the Great Lakes, superman ice cream, road construction, and the SS Edmund Fitzgerald.

How do I get a Michigan 'I Voted' sticker?

Stickers are ordered by local election clerks to be distributed at polling places. If there’s a particular one that catches your eye, the best way to get it will always be to go and vote at your local precinct. Absentee voters do not receive the student-created "I Voted!" stickers.

Here's more on how to vote in Michigan for the 2026 midterm election.

