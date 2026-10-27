2026 Michigan Voting Guide: When & how to cast your ballot

Election Day is November 3, 2026.

Whether you plan to vote absentee, by mail, or in person, here are the key things you need to know, including deadlines, when and where to vote, what to expect, your rights, and more.

Key election 2026 dates

September 19: Deadline for absentee ballots to be sent to military and overseas voters who have already requested them.

Deadline for absentee ballots to be sent to military and overseas voters who have already requested them. September 24: Absentee voter ballots available for voters in Michigan.

Absentee voter ballots available for voters in Michigan. October 19: Last day to register to vote online or by mail.

Last day to register to vote online or by mail. October 20 – November 3: Voter registration must be done in person.

Voter registration must be done in person. October 24 – November 1: Early in-person voting statewide. Some communities offer additional days.

Early in-person voting statewide. Some communities offer additional days. October 30, 5 p.m.: Deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail. November 2, 4 p.m.: Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot in person at their local clerk's office.

Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot in person at their local clerk's office. November 3: Election Day. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close 8 p.m. local time. (Remember that four Upper Peninsula counties are in Central time, so their polls will close an hour later than the rest of the state.

For more key dates, see the Michigan Secretary of State calendar.

Election Day voting in Michigan

All registered Michigan voters can vote at their polling place on Election Day. Before you head out, check your voter registration status and make sure you’re not wearing campaign clothes or accessories like stickers, hats, pins, etc. By law, campaign-specific apparel or signs are not allowed into or within 100 feet of a polling location.

Unregistered voters and voters who need to update their registration to their current address must go to their local clerk’s office. There, they can register and vote using an absentee ballot.

Photo ID is not required to vote in Michigan. But if you have one, you must present it by law. The photo ID does not need to list your address and can have a variation of your name. (ex: “Bill” instead of “William.”)

Those without a photo ID will need to sign an affidavit stating the voter “is not in possession of a valid photo ID.” Then a ballot is issued and counted as normal — and making a false affidavit could be prosecuted as perjury.

Free rides to the polls are being offered in some communities. Find out if your area is included and arrange a ride here . Some ridesharing apps are also offering discounted rates to and from voting locations.

Accessible voting in Michigan

Voters with a disability can get help completing their absentee ballot application, as long as the person helping is not their employer or an agent of their employer, and as long as they are not a union officer or agent. The assisting person has to include their information as specified on the absentee ballot application.

Voters with disability can also submit an accessible absentee ballot application online . The form is open until 5 p.m. October 30. The state recommends requesting a ballot as early as possible to allow enough time for its return.

Then the voter will be emailed an electronic ballot and can mark the ballot on an electronic device, using their own assistive technology. The completed ballot needs to be printed out and returned to the voter's local clerk before polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 3, 2026. Ballots cannot be returned electronically.

For help with accessible voting, the state Bureau of Elections ombudsperson for accessible elections can help. To speak with the ombudsperson, call 517-335-2730.

Challenged and provisional ballots

A ballot is considered "challenged" or "provisional" when more information is needed from the voter to verify their eligibility to vote.

A provisional ballot may be issued if:



The voter's name does not appear on the registration list at the polling place.

The voter is at the wrong polling location.

The voter is voting for the first time and is unable to provide a valid form of identification.

If you've cast a provisional ballot, you have 6 days after the election to provide appropriate ID documentation to your city or township clerk. For 2026, the deadline is November 9.

Election challengers are authorized election observers and have the right to challenge a voter's eligibility to vote at the polls.

Any challenge must be based on a legitimate reason to suspect a violation of election law. Challengers may not issue a challenge just to delay the voting process. They may not base their challenge on a voter's race or appearance. They may not base it on political affiliation or the voter’s ballot selection.

Any legitimate challenge will be looked into by election workers and the local clerk. You may then have to confirm certain information to verify your eligibility under oath. If you do, you will be issued a ballot that is marked as "challenged." You might need to take additional steps after voting to verify your eligibility. In that case, you will be contacted by your local clerk with instructions.

If you refuse to take the oath or answer questions designed to verify eligibility, the challenge is accepted, and you won't be able to cast a ballot.

Absentee voting in Michigan

You can still request an absentee ballot. According to the Michigan Secretary of State, online and mail requests for an absentee ballot must be received by your township or city clerk no later than Friday, October 30, at 5 p.m. If you’re already registered at your current address, you can request an absent voter ballot in person at your clerk’s office anytime up to 4 p.m. Monday, November 2.

To return your absentee ballot , follow the directions so the ballot is properly placed into the secrecy sleeve and sealed in the official return envelope. It also needs to get turned in before the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 3. You can:



Take it to the post office by October 27. The U.S. Postal Service recommends taking your ballot directly to the post office at least one week before Election Day. You can sign up to track your ballot here .

. Drop it in the secure ballot drop box outside your clerk’s office. This can be done all the way up until polls close on November 3.

Hand it to your clerk. This means you need to physically take your ballot up to the counter in your local clerk’s office.

Go to your early voting location and run it through the tabulator. The bonus with this method is that you get an “I Voted” sticker!

Early voting in Michigan

Early in-person voting was open statewide Saturday October 26 - Sunday November 3, 2024. Michigan Public’s Kate Wells put together everything you need to know about how to vote early in person.

The early voting period must last a minimum of nine consecutive days and end on the Sunday before Election Day. Communities have the option of providing up to 28 days of early voting, which is why early voting started on October 19 for the city of Detroit.

Can I change my vote in Michigan?

If you still have your ballot in hand and you want to change your vote or made a mistake on the ballot, you can “spoil” your ballot up until polls close on Election Day. You can do this by visiting your election clerk.

How to track your ballot status in Michigan

If you requested an absentee ballot, you can track its status online by going to mi.gov/myvoterinfo and entering your information. Check the "Absentee ballot" section to view the date when your ballot was sent and whether the clerk has received your completed ballot.

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