Michigan candidates make final push one week before midterm election

Candidates are hustling across Michigan to get votes in the final week before the November midterm election.

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers are making their final pitches to voters as Michigan’s U.S. Senate race moves into its final week.

Speaking Monday in Midland, Rogers talked about what he believes is at stake.

“It is no longer is Blue vs. Red. This really is about the heart and soul of the United States of America and who we want to be,” Rogers said.

Meanwhile, El-Sayed is in Alpena on Monday, campaigning alongside U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Michiganders are not only electing a new U.S. Senator to replace retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, but also a host of other elected positions, school millages, bond issues and ballot questions.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, more than 1.2 million Michiganders have already voted in the general election.138,000 cast early in-person ballots over the weekend.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.