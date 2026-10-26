© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan candidates make final push one week before midterm election

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published October 26, 2026 at 5:02 PM EDT
Republican candidate Mike Rogers says recent polls showing Democratic candidate Abdul El Sayed leading him in Michigan don't take into account growing support he claims his campaign is seeing among Jewish and African-American voters
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers, left.

Candidates are hustling across Michigan to get votes in the final week before the November midterm election.

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers are making their final pitches to voters as Michigan’s U.S. Senate race moves into its final week.

Speaking Monday in Midland, Rogers talked about what he believes is at stake.

 “It is no longer is Blue vs. Red. This really is about the heart and soul of the United States of America and who we want to be,” Rogers said.

Meanwhile, El-Sayed is in Alpena on Monday, campaigning alongside U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Michiganders are not only electing a new U.S. Senator to replace retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, but also a host of other elected positions, school millages, bond issues and ballot questions.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, more than 1.2 million Michiganders have already voted in the general election.138,000 cast early in-person ballots over the weekend. 

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.
Tags
Politics & Government 2026 Midterm Electionmike rogersAbdul El-SayedU.S. Senate Race
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
We need your support donation button
Related Content