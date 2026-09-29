Glenn HedinNewsroom Intern
Glenn Hedin is a Newsroom Intern at Michigan Public. He is a current student at the University of Michigan, where he has previously served as a senior editor at The Michigan Daily. Outside of the newsroom Glenn enjoys writing for U of M’s campus satire newspaper, learning obscure historical fun facts, and hanging out with friends.
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The University of Michigan has paused a planned program that would have removed letter grades from transcripts for many first-semester freshmen. Student reactions vary.