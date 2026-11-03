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See how Michigan counties are shifting in the 2026 election

Michigan Public | By Kalloli Bhatt
Published November 3, 2026 at 9:32 PM EST
Attendees of the Michigan Democratic Party Election Night Party watch the screens closely on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 as votes come in.
Zena Issa
/
Michigan Public

As results trickle in from across Michigan in the 2026 midterm election, we're comparing how the state's 83 counties are voting in this election compared to the 2024 presidential election.

Vote margin maps compare elections over time. By looking at how margins widen or narrow from one cycle to the next, analysts can detect shifting political alignments.

Visit our elections results page for more results and race calls. Check out our live updates for the latest information as the night progresses.

Hover over each Michigan county on the maps below to see how it's voting in the 2026 election compared to 2024.
Tags
Politics & Government 2026 Midterm ElectionGovernor's Racemichigan governor's racegubernatorial electionsenate raceU.S. Senate Raceelection resultsresults
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Digital Content Producer. She helps develop and manage digital and social content across the station's platforms.
See stories by Kalloli Bhatt
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