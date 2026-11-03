See how Michigan counties are shifting in the 2026 election

As results trickle in from across Michigan in the 2026 midterm election, we're comparing how the state's 83 counties are voting in this election compared to the 2024 presidential election.

Vote margin maps compare elections over time. By looking at how margins widen or narrow from one cycle to the next, analysts can detect shifting political alignments.

Visit our elections results page for more results and race calls. Check out our live updates for the latest information as the night progresses.

Hover over each Michigan county on the maps below to see how it's voting in the 2026 election compared to 2024.