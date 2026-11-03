Michigan Election 2026 Live: Secretary of State says 'no major concerns' at polls

Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey said over a quarter of the city's registered voters have already turned in a ballot as of 1 p.m. today.

That includes over 90,000 ballots that have been tabulated from early and absentee voting. Another 42,984 votes have been cast today.

Winfrey said she's anticipating up to 130,000 people will cast ballots today.

“We expect nearly 45% turnout, and that certainly is a record for a midterm,” she said.

Her office didn’t really do anything different to attract new voters, she said.

“I think people are maybe tired of the economy. Maybe they want more money in their pocket and they feel like maybe they can do something differently,” Winfrey said. “And if you've never voted before, voting is doing something differently that really matters.”

No issues have been reported at polling places thus far, she said, despite an unusually high number of federal and congressional election monitors.

“Everybody's being professional, being polite,” Winfrey said. “As long as it stays that way, we're good.”

The clerk's office aims to have all ballots counted by 4 a.m., though that may change depending on the number of absentee ballots that arrive throughout the day. Results from early voting and absentee ballots submitted over the last few weeks could be posted within an hour of polls closing.