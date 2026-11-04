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Michigan's 10th Congressional District race remains close

Michigan Public | By Beenish Ahmed,
Brett Dahlberg
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:01 AM EST
A photo of Democratic candidate Christina Hines behind a podium. On the podium is a UAW plaque. Flanking the podium are signs that read "Christina Hines for Congress."

Democrat Christina Hines is locked in a tight race for Michigan’s 10th Congressional District with Republican Michael Bouchard.

The metro Detroit-area seat was left open when Congressman John James announced he’s running for governor.

Hines spoke to supporters at the United Auto Workers Region 1 building in Warren as early returns showed a close race.

“I promise you that if I am able to go to Washington and fight for you, we will do everything that we set out to," she said. "We will make sure that every single American gets to have health care.”

Bouchard is a U.S. Army veteran who’s been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Less than a percentage point separated Hines and Bouchard with just over 20% of votes counted in the latest update.
Politics & Government
Beenish Ahmed
Beenish Ahmed is one of Michigan Radio's Detroit-based reporters. Since 2016, she has been a reporter for WNYC Public Radio in New York and also a...
See stories by Beenish Ahmed
Brett Dahlberg
Brett joined Michigan Public in December 2021 as an editor.
See stories by Brett Dahlberg
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