© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Garlin Gilchrist defeats Anthony Forlini in Michigan secretary of state race

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press,
Michigan Public Newsroom
Published November 4, 2026 at 2:22 AM EST
blue and purple gradient graphic with black and white image of Garlin gilchrist

Former Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist has won the race for Michigan's next secretary of state, defeating Republican candidate Anthony Forlini.

“Tonight, the people of Michigan made their decision. While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I respect the voters’ choice and congratulate Garlin Gilchrist on his victory as Michigan’s next Secretary of State," Anthony Forlini said in a statement. "As the Clerk of Michigan’s third largest county, I look forward to working with Secretary-elect Gilchrist in any way I can to better serve Michigan’s clerks and citizens."

For more live results, head here.

Tags
Politics & Government Michigan Secretary of State Race2026 Midterm Electiongarlin gilchrist IIanthony forlini
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
Michigan Public Newsroom
See stories by Michigan Public Newsroom
We need your support donation button
Related Content
  • Graphic with blue, purple, and red gradient with text that reads "2026 Election"
    2026 Midterm Election
    Curious about the 2026 Midterm Election? Here's where you can find out more about the candidates, races and other information.