Garlin Gilchrist defeats Anthony Forlini in Michigan secretary of state race

Former Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist has won the race for Michigan's next secretary of state, defeating Republican candidate Anthony Forlini.

“Tonight, the people of Michigan made their decision. While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I respect the voters’ choice and congratulate Garlin Gilchrist on his victory as Michigan’s next Secretary of State," Anthony Forlini said in a statement. "As the Clerk of Michigan’s third largest county, I look forward to working with Secretary-elect Gilchrist in any way I can to better serve Michigan’s clerks and citizens."

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