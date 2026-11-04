Christina Hines defeats Mike Bouchard in Michigan's 10th Congressional District

Democrat Christina Hines defeated Republican Mike Bouchard in Michigan's 10th Congressional District.

The seat was up for grabs after Republican Congressman John James announced his bid for the state's gubernatorial election. James lost that election.

In an email release, Hines thanked those that supported her.

“I could not be more excited to get to work," Hines said. "My responsibility will always be to the people of this district, and no matter if you voted for me or not, I look forward to serving you.”

At a press conference in Shelby Township, Bouchard said the the district has always been purple.

"I think both my opponent and I made very strong statements for how we were going to deliver for Michiganders and for the people of this district," Bouchard said.

"I am extremely humbled that I had the opportunity to step up and fight for this district," he added.

