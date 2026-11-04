© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Christina Hines defeats Mike Bouchard in Michigan's 10th Congressional District

Michigan Public | By Kalloli Bhatt
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:27 PM EST
A monochromatic photo of Christina Hines is in front of a blue and purple gradient background. To the right of the image is the Michigan Public Election Results banner. Underneath the banner are the words "Christina Hines" and "10th Congressional District."
Kalloli Bhatt
/
Canva

Democrat Christina Hines defeated Republican Mike Bouchard in Michigan's 10th Congressional District.

The seat was up for grabs after Republican Congressman John James announced his bid for the state's gubernatorial election. James lost that election.

In an email release, Hines thanked those that supported her.

“I could not be more excited to get to work," Hines said. "My responsibility will always be to the people of this district, and no matter if you voted for me or not, I look forward to serving you.”

At a press conference in Shelby Township, Bouchard said the the district has always been purple.

"I think both my opponent and I made very strong statements for how we were going to deliver for Michiganders and for the people of this district," Bouchard said.

"I am extremely humbled that I had the opportunity to step up and fight for this district," he added.

Tags
Politics & Government 10th congressional districtmichael bouchard2026 Midterm Electionu.s. congressChristina Hines
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Digital Content Producer. She helps develop and manage digital and social content across the station's platforms.
See stories by Kalloli Bhatt
We need your support donation button
Related Content
  • Graphic with blue, purple, and red gradient with text that reads "2026 Election"
    2026 Midterm Election
    Curious about the 2026 Midterm Election? Here's where you can find out more about the candidates, races and other information.