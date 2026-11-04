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Detroit Zoo and Detroit museums get solid "yes" from SE Michigan voters

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published November 4, 2026 at 11:14 AM EST
Five smiling children gather around a large, tilted interactive touchscreen monitor in an indoor museum or educational space, with one boy in a blue Mario shirt and a girl in a green Stitch shirt actively interacting with the display.
Courtesy photo
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Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History
Students interacting with an exhibit at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit.

By healthy margins, voters in Southeast Michigan approved millages for four of the region's legacy cultural institutions.

Voters in Wayne County, Oakland County, and Macomb County approved a millage renewal for the Detroit Zoo.

The 10-year millage covers a third of the operating budget for the nearly 100-year old institution.

In Wayne County, 74% of voters approved the renewal, in Oakland County, 72%, and in Macomb County, 69%.

Voters in Wayne and Oakland Counties also approved a ten-year first-ever millage request to support the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Detroit Historical Museum, and Dosson Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle.

Museum officials say the millage will generate enough revenue to be able to offer free admission and expand services. The millage will also direct 15% of revenues for grants to support smaller historical museums in the two counties.

66% of voters in Wayne County approved the measure and 55% of Oakland County voters approved it.
Tags
Politics & Government Detroit Zoodetroit historical societycharles h. wright museum of african american history
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
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