Detroit Zoo and Detroit museums get solid "yes" from SE Michigan voters

By healthy margins, voters in Southeast Michigan approved millages for four of the region's legacy cultural institutions.

Voters in Wayne County, Oakland County, and Macomb County approved a millage renewal for the Detroit Zoo.

The 10-year millage covers a third of the operating budget for the nearly 100-year old institution.

In Wayne County, 74% of voters approved the renewal, in Oakland County, 72%, and in Macomb County, 69%.

Voters in Wayne and Oakland Counties also approved a ten-year first-ever millage request to support the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Detroit Historical Museum, and Dosson Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle.

Museum officials say the millage will generate enough revenue to be able to offer free admission and expand services. The millage will also direct 15% of revenues for grants to support smaller historical museums in the two counties.

66% of voters in Wayne County approved the measure and 55% of Oakland County voters approved it.

