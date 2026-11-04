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Ann Arbor rejects public utility proposal

Michigan Public | By Brett Dahlberg,
Glenn Hedin
Published November 4, 2026 at 7:07 AM EST
A person with dark hair in a bun sits at a table in a dimly lit, blue-lit venue, resting their chin on their hand and looking down at a phone with a somber expression. Behind them hangs a “Vote YES on E — A Renewable, Reliable, Affordable Energy Future — Ann Arbor for Public Power” sign with a QR code. Stacked Pizza Perfect pizza boxes sit on the table alongside drinks. In the upper left, a TV screen shows election returns with a candidate name and “41%” visible. The scene is of an election night watch party.
Glenn Hedin
/
Michigan Public
Ann Arbor for Public Power’s Proposal E watch party ended prematurely as results were too close to call on election night.

An effort to start the process of taking over DTE's electric infrastructure and establishing a municipal utility in Ann Arbor has failed.

Proposal E would have created a municipal utility board to direct and manage the establishment of a city-owned electricity provider.

But the proposal faced headwinds, including a lawsuit by the city council itself.

With all precincts reporting unofficial results early Wednesday, just shy of 52% of voters opposed the measure.

Still, the group behind the proposal,
Ann Arbor for Public Power (A2P2), looks forward to a friendlier city government going forward. Mayoral candidate Yousef Rabhi ran unopposed in the general election after beating incumbent mayor Christopher Taylor in the Democratic primary, and is supportive of public power.

“DTE spent almost $2 million against us, and this little ragtag grassroots campaign brought together hundreds of people from around the city,” A2P2 Field Coordinator Fiona Dunlop said on election night, before the loss was known.

“I feel so incredibly proud of the community that we've made and the friends that we've made and the little family that we've put together, and I don't think we're going to stop," said Dunlop.
Tags
Politics & Government 2026 Midterm ElectionAnn ArborAnn Arbor for Public PowerDTE EnergyAnn Arbor City Council
Brett Dahlberg
Brett joined Michigan Public in December 2021 as an editor.
See stories by Brett Dahlberg
Glenn Hedin
Glenn Hedin is a Newsroom Intern at Michigan Public and a current student at the University of Michigan.
See stories by Glenn Hedin
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