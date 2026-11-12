Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend, November 13-15
I think it’s safe to say we’re nearing the end of the fall season. Whether you’re looking for the final few fall festivities, trying to kickstart your holiday cheer, or just want ideas to get you outside before the winter weather hits us, Michigan Public has you covered.
We've gathered some of our favorite events happening across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Traverse City Beer Week
11/6-11/14 | All Day
Traverse City Area
Free
The Woman in Black
11/13-11/15 | Times Vary
Open Book Theatre - 1621 West Road, Trenton
$37
Toast the Season
11/13-11/15 | All Day
Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail - 10781 East Cherry Bend Road, Traverse City
Prices Vary
Microgreens Workshop
11/14 | 10:30 a.m.
Dow Gardens - 1809 Eastman Avenue, Midland
$35
Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti
Environmental Adaptation
11/15 | 2 p.m.
Eddy Discovery Center - 17030 Bush Road, Waterloo Recreation, Chelsea
$2
Printmaking Festival 2026
11/14 | 11 a.m.
Ann Arbor District Library - 343 S Fifth Avenue, Ann Arbor
Free
Ian Fink Trio
11/13 | 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The Blue Llama Jazz Club - 314 S Main Street, Ann Arbor
$25
Cocktails for a Cause
11/13 | 4 p.m.
Ypsi Cocktail Club - 102 W Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti
Metro Detroit
Cinderella Ballet
11/13 | 7 p.m.
Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit
Prices Vary
Jingle and Mingle
11/14-11/15 | All Day
Downtown - Ferndale
Free
Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus
11/13-11/15 | Prices Vary
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices vary
Mozart & Schumann’s Romantic Rhenish
11/13-11/15 | Times Vary
Orchestra Hall - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
Giselle - A World Premiere Contemporary Ballet
11/13-11/15 | Times Vary
Union High School Performing Arts Center - 1800 Tremont Boulevard NW, Grand Rapids
$45
Grand Rapids Comic Con 2026
11/13-11/15 | All Day
DeVos Place Convention Center - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids
Prices Vary
Holiday Artists Market 2026
11/11-11/14 | All Day
Lowell Arts Gallery - 223 W Main Street, Lowell
Free
Little Shop of Horrors
11/13-11/22 | Times Vary
National Broadway Theatre - 2 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids
$35
Kalamazoo
Come From Away
11/5-11/29 | 2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
KalamaTopia
11/13 | 5 p.m.
Kalamazoo Farmers Market - 1204 Bank Street, Kalamazoo
Free
Silent Sky
11/13-11/15 | Times Vary
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre Parish Theatre - 405 W Lovell Street, Kalamazoo
$35
Michigan Antique Festival
11/14-11/15 | All Day
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo
$10
Lansing
The Moth Mainstage
11/13 | 7:30 p.m.
Wharton Center for the Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing
Prices Vary
Bad Astronomy Family Show
11/15 | 2:30 p.m.
Abrams Planetarium - 755 Science Road, East Lansing
$5.50
Eurydice
11/13-11/14 | Times Vary
Lansing Community College Performing Arts - 600 N Grand Avenue, Lansing
Free
Michigan State Spartans vs Washington Huskies
11/14 | 4:15 p.m.
Spartan Stadium - 325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Upper Peninsula
Terrance Zimien and the Zydeco Experience
11/13 | 7:30 p.m.
Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts - 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton
$28
Lights Up! A Broadway Review
11/13-11/14 | Times Vary
Soo Theatre - 534 Ashmun Street, Sault Ste. Marie
Admission by Donation (pay what you can)
Bret Michaels
11/13-11/14 | 8 p.m.
Island Resort & Casino - W 399 US-2 & 41, Harris
Prices Vary
Marquette Regional History Center Holiday Art Sale
11/14 | All Day
Marquette Regional History Center - 145 W Spring Street, Marquette
$2