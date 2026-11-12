Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend, November 13-15

I think it’s safe to say we’re nearing the end of the fall season. Whether you’re looking for the final few fall festivities, trying to kickstart your holiday cheer, or just want ideas to get you outside before the winter weather hits us, Michigan Public has you covered.

We've gathered some of our favorite events happening across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org .

Across Michigan

Traverse City Beer Week

11/6-11/14 | All Day

Traverse City Area

Free

The Woman in Black

11/13-11/15 | Times Vary

Open Book Theatre - 1621 West Road, Trenton

$37

Toast the Season

11/13-11/15 | All Day

Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail - 10781 East Cherry Bend Road, Traverse City

Prices Vary

Microgreens Workshop

11/14 | 10:30 a.m.

Dow Gardens - 1809 Eastman Avenue, Midland

$35

Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti

Environmental Adaptation

11/15 | 2 p.m.

Eddy Discovery Center - 17030 Bush Road, Waterloo Recreation, Chelsea

$2

Printmaking Festival 2026

11/14 | 11 a.m.

Ann Arbor District Library - 343 S Fifth Avenue, Ann Arbor

Free

Ian Fink Trio

11/13 | 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Blue Llama Jazz Club - 314 S Main Street, Ann Arbor

$25

Cocktails for a Cause

11/13 | 4 p.m.

Ypsi Cocktail Club - 102 W Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti

Metro Detroit

Cinderella Ballet

11/13 | 7 p.m.

Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit

Prices Vary

Jingle and Mingle

11/14-11/15 | All Day

Downtown - Ferndale

Free

Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus

11/13-11/15 | Prices Vary

Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices vary

Mozart & Schumann’s Romantic Rhenish

11/13-11/15 | Times Vary

Orchestra Hall - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit

Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Giselle - A World Premiere Contemporary Ballet

11/13-11/15 | Times Vary

Union High School Performing Arts Center - 1800 Tremont Boulevard NW, Grand Rapids

$45

Grand Rapids Comic Con 2026

11/13-11/15 | All Day

DeVos Place Convention Center - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids

Prices Vary

Holiday Artists Market 2026

11/11-11/14 | All Day

Lowell Arts Gallery - 223 W Main Street, Lowell

Free

Little Shop of Horrors

11/13-11/22 | Times Vary

National Broadway Theatre - 2 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids

$35

Kalamazoo

Come From Away

11/5-11/29 | 2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

KalamaTopia

11/13 | 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo Farmers Market - 1204 Bank Street, Kalamazoo

Free

Silent Sky

11/13-11/15 | Times Vary

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre Parish Theatre - 405 W Lovell Street, Kalamazoo

$35

Michigan Antique Festival

11/14-11/15 | All Day

Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo

$10

Lansing

The Moth Mainstage

11/13 | 7:30 p.m.

Wharton Center for the Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing

Prices Vary

Bad Astronomy Family Show

11/15 | 2:30 p.m.

Abrams Planetarium - 755 Science Road, East Lansing

$5.50

Eurydice

11/13-11/14 | Times Vary

Lansing Community College Performing Arts - 600 N Grand Avenue, Lansing

Free

Michigan State Spartans vs Washington Huskies

11/14 | 4:15 p.m.

Spartan Stadium - 325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Upper Peninsula

Terrance Zimien and the Zydeco Experience

11/13 | 7:30 p.m.

Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts - 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton

$28

Lights Up! A Broadway Review

11/13-11/14 | Times Vary

Soo Theatre - 534 Ashmun Street, Sault Ste. Marie

Admission by Donation (pay what you can)

Bret Michaels

11/13-11/14 | 8 p.m.

Island Resort & Casino - W 399 US-2 & 41, Harris

Prices Vary