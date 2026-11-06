Auchter's Art: Something to celebrate

It seems like weeks instead of days since the midterm election. And no matter your particular feelings about the outcome, I think we can all agree it was a LOT to process. So probably the last thing you need at the moment is another take on what it means, why it happened, and what will happen next. I'll spare you.

What I will say is: it went well. That is, the mechanics of collecting the votes, counting the votes, and reporting the votes seemed to be executed extremely well. And with a significantly high voter turnout. The system worked. Our system worked. That's something to celebrate. Huzzah!

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.