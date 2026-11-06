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Auchter's Art: Something to celebrate

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published November 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
A four-panel political cartoon about election reactions. A Democratic donkey and a depressed Republican elephant sit at a bar after an election. The donkey tries to offer gracious advice about accepting the election results and moving forward, but then quips, "You can keep Haley Stevens if you want," causing the elephant to shout in frustration, "That's not helping!"
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
The 2026 midterm election went well. That is, the mechanics of collecting the votes, counting the votes, and reporting the votes seemed to be executed extremely well.

It seems like weeks instead of days since the midterm election. And no matter your particular feelings about the outcome, I think we can all agree it was a LOT to process. So probably the last thing you need at the moment is another take on what it means, why it happened, and what will happen next. I'll spare you.

What I will say is: it went well. That is, the mechanics of collecting the votes, counting the votes, and reporting the votes seemed to be executed extremely well. And with a significantly high voter turnout. The system worked. Our system worked. That's something to celebrate. Huzzah!

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchter2026 Midterm Election
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
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