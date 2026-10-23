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Auchter's Art: Religious intolerance

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published October 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
A three-panel political cartoon drawing a historical parallel between political anti-religious rhetoric. A split figure representing 1960 on the left and 2026 on the right warns voters to beware of candidates whose loyalty is allegedly with their religion or a foreign power. The final panel reveals that the exact same fearmongering arguments were used against John F. Kennedy in 1960 and Abdul El-Sayed in 2026.
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
Americans certainly don't own religious intolerance. It is a universal human fault. But as it happens, being a refuge for those who have experienced religious intolerance is a critical part of our country's origin story -- it is literally foundational to how we intended our country operate.

I had the idea for today's cartoon before the viral "Tommy" video hit social media. And then when I saw the video, I thought, "Well, Abdul El-Sayed kind of already made my point."

But, two things. One, it's a really good point (and not everybody necessarily knows about the video). Two, I couldn't come up with a better idea.

Americans certainly don't own religious intolerance. It is a universal human fault. But as it happens, being a refuge for those who have experienced religious intolerance is a critical part of our country's origin story -- it is literally foundational to how we intended our country operate.

So what El-Sayed is experiencing as a Muslim is, sadly, nothing new. Many others have gone through it. What is critical now is that we don't reward it.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Auchter's ArtAuchter's ArtAbdul El-Sayed
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
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