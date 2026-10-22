Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend, October 23-25

Halloween is next week! For those of you looking to participate in some spooky festivities, Michigan Public has you covered! Or, if you just want an activity to get you out of the house this weekend, we’re here to help. We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org .

Across Michigan

Halloween Ghosts & Goodies

10/22-10/25 | Times Vary

Crossroads Village - 6140 N Bray Road, Flint, MI

$17

Fall Fest Finale

10/24 | 11 a.m.

Friske Farm Market - 10743 N US Highway 31, Ellsworth

$12.95

Monster Fest 2026

10/24 | 8 p.m.

Tibbits Opera House - 14 S Hanchett Street, Coldwater

$10

Scarecrow Fest

10/24-10/25 | All Day

Frankenmuth River Place Shops - 925 S Main Street, Frankenmuth

Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti

The Rocky Horror Picture Show ft. The Leather Medusa’s Shadowcast

10/23-10/24 | 9 p.m.

Michigan Theater - 603 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor

$16.25

Michigan Wolverines vs Indiana Hoosiers

10/24 | 12 p.m.

Michigan Stadium - 1201 S State Street, Ann Arbor

Prices Vary

Spooky Sprint

10/24 | 9 a.m.

7660 Stony Creek Road, Ypsilanti

$25.98

Witchy Craft Show

10/24 | 11 a.m.

Kensington Valley Outlets - 1475 N Burkhart Road, Howell

Free

Metro Detroit

UniverSoul Circus

10/21-10/25 | Times Vary

Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre - 2600 Atwater Street, Detroit

Prices Vary

Streetlight Manifesto

10/23 | 7 p.m.

Royal Oak Music Theatre - 318 W Fourth Street, Royal Oak

Prices Vary

Detroit Fall Beer Festival

10/24 | 1 p.m.

Eastern Market - 2934 Russell Street, Detroit

$60

Little Goblins at Ford House

10/24 | 11 a.m.

Ford House - 1100 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores

$10

Grand Rapids

Pumpkin Prowl

10/23 | 5 p.m.

Downtown - Ada

Free

TattooFest

10/23-10/25 | All Day

Devos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids

$27.75

Fall Fest

10/24 | 10 a.m.

Downtown - Grand Haven

Free

Pumpkin Train

10/24-10/25 | 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Coopersville and Marne Railway Company - 306 Main Street, Coopersville

$35

Kalamazoo

Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.

10/23-11/1 | Times Vary

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 405 W Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$20

Autumn Color Hike

10/24 | 10 a.m.

Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

$7

Halloween Forest

10/24 | 2 p.m.

Milham Park - 607 E Kilgore, Kalamazoo

Free

Tricks & Trails

10/24 | 4 p.m.

Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

$15

Lansing

East Lansing Film Festival

10/22-10/25 | Times Vary

Hannah Community Center - 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing

$12 per film

Lansing Chili Cook-Off

10/24 | 3 p.m.

Jackson Field - 5050 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI

$16.50

Michigan Ave Fall Festival

10/24 | 12 p.m.

2000 Block E, Michigan Avenue, Lansing

Free

Apple Butter Festival

10/24-10/25 | All Day

Fenner Nature Center - 2020 E Mount Hope Road, Lansing

$5 suggested donation

Upper Peninsula

Marquette Fringe Festival

10/23-10/25 | All Day

Downtown - Marquette

$10 per show

Mackinac Island Halloween Weekend

10/23-10/25 | All Day

Downtown - Mackinac Island

Free

Pumpkin Walk 2026

10/24 | 12 p.m.

Downtown - Iron Mountain

Free