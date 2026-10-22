Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend, October 23-25
Halloween is next week! For those of you looking to participate in some spooky festivities, Michigan Public has you covered! Or, if you just want an activity to get you out of the house this weekend, we’re here to help. We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Halloween Ghosts & Goodies
10/22-10/25 | Times Vary
Crossroads Village - 6140 N Bray Road, Flint, MI
$17
Fall Fest Finale
10/24 | 11 a.m.
Friske Farm Market - 10743 N US Highway 31, Ellsworth
$12.95
Monster Fest 2026
10/24 | 8 p.m.
Tibbits Opera House - 14 S Hanchett Street, Coldwater
$10
Scarecrow Fest
10/24-10/25 | All Day
Frankenmuth River Place Shops - 925 S Main Street, Frankenmuth
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti
The Rocky Horror Picture Show ft. The Leather Medusa’s Shadowcast
10/23-10/24 | 9 p.m.
Michigan Theater - 603 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor
$16.25
Michigan Wolverines vs Indiana Hoosiers
10/24 | 12 p.m.
Michigan Stadium - 1201 S State Street, Ann Arbor
Prices Vary
Spooky Sprint
10/24 | 9 a.m.
7660 Stony Creek Road, Ypsilanti
$25.98
Witchy Craft Show
10/24 | 11 a.m.
Kensington Valley Outlets - 1475 N Burkhart Road, Howell
Free
Metro Detroit
UniverSoul Circus
10/21-10/25 | Times Vary
Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre - 2600 Atwater Street, Detroit
Prices Vary
Streetlight Manifesto
10/23 | 7 p.m.
Royal Oak Music Theatre - 318 W Fourth Street, Royal Oak
Prices Vary
Detroit Fall Beer Festival
10/24 | 1 p.m.
Eastern Market - 2934 Russell Street, Detroit
$60
Little Goblins at Ford House
10/24 | 11 a.m.
Ford House - 1100 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores
$10
Grand Rapids
Pumpkin Prowl
10/23 | 5 p.m.
Downtown - Ada
Free
TattooFest
10/23-10/25 | All Day
Devos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids
$27.75
Fall Fest
10/24 | 10 a.m.
Downtown - Grand Haven
Free
Pumpkin Train
10/24-10/25 | 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.
Coopersville and Marne Railway Company - 306 Main Street, Coopersville
$35
Kalamazoo
Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.
10/23-11/1 | Times Vary
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 405 W Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$20
Autumn Color Hike
10/24 | 10 a.m.
Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$7
Halloween Forest
10/24 | 2 p.m.
Milham Park - 607 E Kilgore, Kalamazoo
Free
Tricks & Trails
10/24 | 4 p.m.
Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$15
Lansing
East Lansing Film Festival
10/22-10/25 | Times Vary
Hannah Community Center - 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing
$12 per film
Lansing Chili Cook-Off
10/24 | 3 p.m.
Jackson Field - 5050 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
$16.50
Michigan Ave Fall Festival
10/24 | 12 p.m.
2000 Block E, Michigan Avenue, Lansing
Free
Apple Butter Festival
10/24-10/25 | All Day
Fenner Nature Center - 2020 E Mount Hope Road, Lansing
$5 suggested donation
Upper Peninsula
Marquette Fringe Festival
10/23-10/25 | All Day
Downtown - Marquette
$10 per show
Mackinac Island Halloween Weekend
10/23-10/25 | All Day
Downtown - Mackinac Island
Free
Pumpkin Walk 2026
10/24 | 12 p.m.
Downtown - Iron Mountain
Free
Downtown Fall Fest
10/24 | 12 p.m.
Downtown - Sault Ste. Marie
Free