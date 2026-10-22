© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend, October 23-25

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published October 22, 2026 at 10:43 AM EDT

Halloween is next week! For those of you looking to participate in some spooky festivities, Michigan Public has you covered! Or, if you just want an activity to get you out of the house this weekend, we’re here to help. We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Halloween Ghosts & Goodies
10/22-10/25 | Times Vary
Crossroads Village - 6140 N Bray Road, Flint, MI
$17

Fall Fest Finale
10/24 | 11 a.m.
Friske Farm Market - 10743 N US Highway 31, Ellsworth
$12.95

Monster Fest 2026
10/24 | 8 p.m.
Tibbits Opera House - 14 S Hanchett Street, Coldwater
$10

Scarecrow Fest
10/24-10/25 | All Day
Frankenmuth River Place Shops - 925 S Main Street, Frankenmuth
Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti

The Rocky Horror Picture Show ft. The Leather Medusa’s Shadowcast
10/23-10/24 | 9 p.m.
Michigan Theater - 603 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor
$16.25

Michigan Wolverines vs Indiana Hoosiers
10/24 | 12 p.m.
Michigan Stadium - 1201 S State Street, Ann Arbor
Prices Vary

Spooky Sprint
10/24 | 9 a.m.
7660 Stony Creek Road, Ypsilanti
$25.98

Witchy Craft Show
10/24 | 11 a.m.
Kensington Valley Outlets - 1475 N Burkhart Road, Howell
Free

Metro Detroit

UniverSoul Circus
10/21-10/25 | Times Vary
Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre - 2600 Atwater Street, Detroit
Prices Vary

Streetlight Manifesto
10/23 | 7 p.m.
Royal Oak Music Theatre - 318 W Fourth Street, Royal Oak
Prices Vary

Detroit Fall Beer Festival
10/24 | 1 p.m.
Eastern Market - 2934 Russell Street, Detroit
$60

Little Goblins at Ford House
10/24 | 11 a.m.
Ford House - 1100 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores
$10

Grand Rapids

Pumpkin Prowl
10/23 | 5 p.m.
Downtown - Ada
Free

TattooFest
10/23-10/25 | All Day
Devos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids
$27.75

Fall Fest
10/24 | 10 a.m.
Downtown - Grand Haven
Free

Pumpkin Train
10/24-10/25 | 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.
Coopersville and Marne Railway Company - 306 Main Street, Coopersville
$35

Kalamazoo

Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.
10/23-11/1 | Times Vary
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 405 W Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$20

Autumn Color Hike
10/24 | 10 a.m.
Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$7

Halloween Forest
10/24 | 2 p.m.
Milham Park - 607 E Kilgore, Kalamazoo
Free

Tricks & Trails
10/24 | 4 p.m.
Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$15

Lansing

East Lansing Film Festival
10/22-10/25 | Times Vary
Hannah Community Center - 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing
$12 per film

Lansing Chili Cook-Off
10/24 | 3 p.m.
Jackson Field - 5050 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
$16.50

Michigan Ave Fall Festival
10/24 | 12 p.m.
2000 Block E, Michigan Avenue, Lansing
Free

Apple Butter Festival
10/24-10/25 | All Day
Fenner Nature Center - 2020 E Mount Hope Road, Lansing
$5 suggested donation

Upper Peninsula

Marquette Fringe Festival
10/23-10/25 | All Day
Downtown - Marquette
$10 per show

Mackinac Island Halloween Weekend
10/23-10/25 | All Day
Downtown - Mackinac Island
Free

Pumpkin Walk 2026
10/24 | 12 p.m.
Downtown - Iron Mountain
Free

Downtown Fall Fest
10/24 | 12 p.m.
Downtown - Sault Ste. Marie
Free
Tags
Community Upcoming EventsAnn ArborDetroitGrand RapidsKalamazooInstagramTikTok
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing and Communications Coordinator at Michigan Public. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Communications and Business Administration.
See stories by Frankie Tracy
We need your support donation button
Related Content
  • Aerial shot of the Victoria Falls on the Zimbawe Zambia Border.
    South Africa & Victoria Falls Info Session (Oct. 29, 2026)
    The Michigan Public Travelers are embarking on an unforgettable African adventure! Discover the magnificent sights of Cape Town, South Africa, witness the breathtaking beauty of Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, and adventure through three African countries. Plus, experience the once-in-a-lifetime thrill of an African Game Drive.

    Join us for a free information session on October 29 at 12 p.m. to learn more about this incredible adventure!
  • The Moth Mainstage (Nov. 13, 2026)
    The Moth Mainstage returns to East Lansing this fall! Join Michigan Public and Wharton Center for Performing Arts for an evening of extraordinary true stories about what happens when there's no clear path—only the courage to keep moving forward.

    Storytellers will share tales of balancing without a net, trusting your gut, and taking the leap before you know where you’ll land. The Moth Mainstage features a line-up of writers, performers, and other unique national and Michigan storytellers, each with a ten-minute story to tell live.

    The Moth Mainstage takes place on Friday, November 13, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Wharton Center for Performing Arts, 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI.

    Public on sale begins on Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 10 a.m.

    The Moth Radio Hour debuted in 2009 and delights audiences on more than 400 public radio stations nationwide. The Moth Radio Hour can be heard on Michigan Public each Saturday at 12:00 noon and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.