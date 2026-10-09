Auchter's Art: Senate candidates

The deadline for this cartoon was ahead of the debate between Michigan senatorial candidates Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers, so there's a decent chance that I've missed out on "the thing" that everybody is talking about. But there is also a strong possibility that the thing involves people associated with the candidates.

For El-Sayed, a past connection with streamer Hasan Piker has been problematic, particularly Piker's anti-Israel rhetoric. And for good reason. Piker's views are extreme and not in line with Michiganders. Voters have a right to be uneasy, even alarmed by this past connection.

El-Sayed has distanced himself from Piker. And he has clarified his own positions on antisemitism, condemning any rhetoric that puts the Jewish community at risk. For some voters, that's enough. For others, it's not.

For Mike Rogers, it's a bit different. Actually, it's a lot different. Instead of a relative nobody currently living out his only 15 minutes of fame, Rogers' bête noire is (checks notes) the President of the United States!

Trump has made a political living for years saying and doing whatever the hell he wants. Somehow this is accepted as his style. But the horrible things he says and terrible decisions he makes aren't working well for his Republican underlings. Many, like Rogers, are finally realizing this and are now scrambling to distance themselves from the president. For maybe a few voters, that will work. For most, it will not.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.