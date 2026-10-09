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Auchter's Art: Senate candidates

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published October 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
In the top panel, a candidate labeled "El-Sayed" asks a group labeled "Michigan Voters," "WHAT ARE YOUR CONCERNS ABOUT THIS SENATE RACE?" A voter replies, "WELL, HONESTLY, WE'RE UNCOMFORTABLE WITH ANY ASSOCIATION WITH RADICAL EXTREMISTS AND THEIR POTENTIAL INFLUENCE." In the middle panel, Donald Trump asks Mike Rogers, "CANADA IS OUR ENEMY, RIGHT MIKE?!" as the voters look on nervously. In the bottom panel, El-Sayed says, "SAME," while off-panel, someone yells, "LET 'EM TAKE OUT ANN ARBOR! LET 'EM TAKE OUT DETROIT!"
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
Trump has made a political living for years saying and doing whatever the hell he wants. Somehow this is accepted as his style. But the horrible things he says and terrible decisions he makes aren't working well for his Republican underlings.

The deadline for this cartoon was ahead of the debate between Michigan senatorial candidates Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers, so there's a decent chance that I've missed out on "the thing" that everybody is talking about. But there is also a strong possibility that the thing involves people associated with the candidates.

For El-Sayed, a past connection with streamer Hasan Piker has been problematic, particularly Piker's anti-Israel rhetoric. And for good reason. Piker's views are extreme and not in line with Michiganders. Voters have a right to be uneasy, even alarmed by this past connection.

El-Sayed has distanced himself from Piker. And he has clarified his own positions on antisemitism, condemning any rhetoric that puts the Jewish community at risk. For some voters, that's enough. For others, it's not.

For Mike Rogers, it's a bit different. Actually, it's a lot different. Instead of a relative nobody currently living out his only 15 minutes of fame, Rogers' bête noire is (checks notes) the President of the United States!

Trump has made a political living for years saying and doing whatever the hell he wants. Somehow this is accepted as his style. But the horrible things he says and terrible decisions he makes aren't working well for his Republican underlings. Many, like Rogers, are finally realizing this and are now scrambling to distance themselves from the president. For maybe a few voters, that will work. For most, it will not.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchterAbdul El-Sayedmike rogersU.S. SenateDonald Trump
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
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