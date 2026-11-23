Vacant and abandoned properties, both industrial and residential, have often been held up as symbols of economic struggles in Detroit.

And their elimination, in the form of blight removal, have been celebrated by some as a sign of progress.

The amount of vacant housing has shrunk dramatically in the past dozen years, but there are still many, many unoccupied units. The think tank Detroit Future City has published a new report that looks at the long-term trends in vacant housing in Michigan’s largest city.

Edward Lynch is the director of research at Detroit Future City. He spoke with Morning Edition host Doug Tribou.

Doug Tribou: Let's go back to Detroit's housing vacancy problem at its peak. Where did things stand in 2014 and how were the numbers affecting the city at that time?

EL: According to the American Community Survey, there were about 114,000 or so vacant units at that time. It was something that really affected every neighborhood in the city around that time, too. You have things like the Blight Removal Task Force in a really big push by the city to start to get a handle on the vacant housing units that were kind of all over the place.

DT: Detroit Future City analyzed data, as you mentioned, from the American Community Survey, which shows that the number of vacant housing units has fallen by nearly 40% since 2014. So [the total is] now at about 70,000 units as of last year.

That's a big decline — 44,000 vacant housing units that are no longer vacant or are gone. What are the factors that led to that drop?

EL: There's a couple of things going on. Once we talked about the blight removal and demolition that has gone on and the number of houses that have been demolished throughout the city. I think one thing that we don't talk a lot about is, you know, there's more people here. And so as that number has kind of gone up, you have the combination of more occupied housing units, but also a big portion of that is the demo that's going on over the past 15 years.

DT: Well, as you mentioned, Detroit's population has been growing slowly over the last three years. The city has added several thousand people each year. Is the population growing enough that the demand for housing will keep up with the number of units that could reenter the market? And maybe more broadly, is that heading toward a healthy housing rate?

EL: Yeah. In some neighborhoods, you're definitely seeing that. The household sizes have been shrinking, but we're seeing a kind of slow and steady growing number of households. There are neighborhoods around the city that do have really low levels of vacancy, but it is a slow and steady path back.

DT: Back in 2021, the American Community Survey expanded the categories they use to understand why housing units are unoccupied. Previously, empty housing units that were not actively in the housing market — either up for sale or for rent — were largely chalked up as abandoned. What do the new categories tell us about Detroit's housing picture?

EL: So we now know we have about 9,000 units around the city that are currently being renovated. Another 2,900 that are being prepared to sell or rent. We have this pipeline that's been moving. We're kind of moving these housing units back towards being occupied again.

DT: How does the situation in Detroit compare to some other cities, either in the Midwest or across the US?

EL: Out of the top 50 cities by population, Detroit still has the highest level of vacancy of any of those cities. But the housing units outside of the housing market are really kind of that story and really, what's driving that.

For units in the market, those are in line with the national numbers. Some vacancy is a good thing. You want vacant units sometimes, so new people can come in. You can do renovations to them. So this is kind of the, the natural churn of the housing market that you do have kind of these vacant units that serve an active purpose. And that's what these two vacancy rates are trying to capture.

DT: After writing this report, what do you see in the numbers in terms of a longer view for what it all means for the city of Detroit?

EL: I think it's kind of really important to take the long view. What we're talking about is a city that had 60 years of decline, and now we've kind of turned the ship around. And things are starting to improve. That said, why you take the long view is because if you just look at the numbers, we know that we still have a long way to go.

Editor's note: Some quotes in this article have been edited for length and clarity. You can listen to the full interview near the top of this page.