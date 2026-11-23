If you’re looking to make this Thanksgiving about more than a meal, we've curated some opportunities across Michigan to help you get out, give back, and connect with your community.

From festive parades and turkey trots to free community meals and volunteer opportunities, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday this week across the state. Explore the events below to find something close to home or discover a gathering worth the trip. (We included an event in Toledo for those near the state border.)

Ann Arbor

Fresh Takes on Thanksgiving Leftovers Cooking Class

11/23 and 11/27 | 1 p.m.

3050 Washtenaw Ave, Suite 109

$89

Registration required. Adults must accompany children 17 and younger.

The Ultimate Thanksgiving Table Cooking Class

11/23 | 7 p.m.

3050 Washtenaw Ave, Suite 109

$89

Registration required. Adults must accompany children 17 and younger.

Thanksgiving Eve Bar Crawl

11/25 | 8 p.m.

The Circ Bar - 210 S. 1st St

Thanksgiving .1k and Dog Parade

11/28 | 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

2215 W. Stadium Blvd

Free

Detroit

America's Thanksgiving Parade

11/26 | 8:45 a.m.

Woodward Avenue (TV: WDIV Channel 4 in Detroit)

Free

Metro Detroit

Community Thanksgiving Breakfast

11/26 | 9-11 a.m.

Jillian’s Coney Island & Grill - 50800 Gratiot Ave, Chesterfield

Free

Flint

IMAGE - Thanksgiving Eve Party

11/25 | 8 p.m.

Sherman's - 4211 Fenton Rd

Passages Storytelling: Heritage

11/28 | 6 p.m.

Open-mic storytelling where participants share a short true story relating to heritage, cultural roots, and/or family.

Queen’s Provisions - 421 Garland St

Lansing

Lansing Turkey Trot

11/26 | 9 a.m.

Lansing Community College - 600 N Grand Ave

Thanksgiving Dinner

11/26 | Noon-5 p.m.

DoubleTree By Hilton Lansing - 111 N. Grand Ave

Grand Rapids

27th Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Celebration

11/23 | 7 p.m.

First United Methodist Church - 227 Fulton St. E

34th Annual Grand Rapids Public School Turkey Trot

11/26 | Times vary

Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton St W

Thanksgiving Community Meal

11/26 | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Ave NW

Free

Kalamazoo

Thanksgiving with the Colonel

11/26 | 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Colonel's Kitchen - 330 N Drake Rd

Thanksgiving Brunch at Henderson Castle

11/26 | 11 a.m.

Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe St

Traverse City

Thanksgiving Take and Bake

11/24

Crystal Mountain Resort - 12500 Crystal Mountain Dr, Thompsonville

Food ordering deadline of noon 11/24; pickup from 4-7 p.m. 11/25

Turkey Vulture Trot

11/26 | 9 a.m.-noon

Crystal Mountain Resort - 12500 Crystal Mountain Dr, Thompsonville

Toledo

22nd Annual Neary Turkey Trot

11/26 | 8 a.m.

Ottawa Park - Ottawa Pkwy, Toledo

How to help families in need

Thanksgiving and the overall holiday season can be a difficult time for families, particularly for those experiencing food insecurity. Food banks are available, including in several Michigan communities:



Additionally, you can call Michigan 2-1-1, which offers free and confidential assistance in directing recipients toward the nearest food shelters and emergency food programs.