Thanksgiving 2026 events across Michigan: Parades, turkey trots, and free meals
If you’re looking to make this Thanksgiving about more than a meal, we've curated some opportunities across Michigan to help you get out, give back, and connect with your community.
From festive parades and turkey trots to free community meals and volunteer opportunities, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday this week across the state. Explore the events below to find something close to home or discover a gathering worth the trip. (We included an event in Toledo for those near the state border.)
Ann Arbor
Fresh Takes on Thanksgiving Leftovers Cooking Class
11/23 and 11/27 | 1 p.m.
3050 Washtenaw Ave, Suite 109
$89
Registration required. Adults must accompany children 17 and younger.
The Ultimate Thanksgiving Table Cooking Class
11/23 | 7 p.m.
3050 Washtenaw Ave, Suite 109
$89
Registration required. Adults must accompany children 17 and younger.
11/25 | 8 p.m.
The Circ Bar - 210 S. 1st St
Thanksgiving .1k and Dog Parade
11/28 | 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
2215 W. Stadium Blvd
Free
Detroit
America's Thanksgiving Parade
11/26 | 8:45 a.m.
Woodward Avenue (TV: WDIV Channel 4 in Detroit)
Free
Metro Detroit
Community Thanksgiving Breakfast
11/26 | 9-11 a.m.
Jillian’s Coney Island & Grill - 50800 Gratiot Ave, Chesterfield
Free
Flint
IMAGE - Thanksgiving Eve Party
11/25 | 8 p.m.
Sherman's - 4211 Fenton Rd
Passages Storytelling: Heritage
11/28 | 6 p.m.
Open-mic storytelling where participants share a short true story relating to heritage, cultural roots, and/or family.
Queen’s Provisions - 421 Garland St
Lansing
Lansing Turkey Trot
11/26 | 9 a.m.
Lansing Community College - 600 N Grand Ave
11/26 | Noon-5 p.m.
DoubleTree By Hilton Lansing - 111 N. Grand Ave
Grand Rapids
27th Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Celebration
11/23 | 7 p.m.
First United Methodist Church - 227 Fulton St. E
34th Annual Grand Rapids Public School Turkey Trot
11/26 | Times vary
Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton St W
Thanksgiving Community Meal
11/26 | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Ave NW
Free
Kalamazoo
11/26 | 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The Colonel's Kitchen - 330 N Drake Rd
Thanksgiving Brunch at Henderson Castle
11/26 | 11 a.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe St
Traverse City
Thanksgiving Take and Bake
11/24
Crystal Mountain Resort - 12500 Crystal Mountain Dr, Thompsonville
Food ordering deadline of noon 11/24; pickup from 4-7 p.m. 11/25
Turkey Vulture Trot
11/26 | 9 a.m.-noon
Crystal Mountain Resort - 12500 Crystal Mountain Dr, Thompsonville
Toledo
22nd Annual Neary Turkey Trot
11/26 | 8 a.m.
Ottawa Park - Ottawa Pkwy, Toledo
How to help families in need
Thanksgiving and the overall holiday season can be a difficult time for families, particularly for those experiencing food insecurity. Food banks are available, including in several Michigan communities:
Additionally, you can call Michigan 2-1-1, which offers free and confidential assistance in directing recipients toward the nearest food shelters and emergency food programs.